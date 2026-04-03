‘His life was shaped by horses’: farewell to much-loved member of equestrian community





By Anna Adsetts

Ian Sutherland Adsetts, the much-loved member of the showjumping community and resident for many years of Didmarton on the edge of the Badminton Estate died on 24 February, aged 78.

Born in Bolsover, Derbyshire, Ian grew up on a modest farm and developed a lifelong love of horses from an early age. As a boy he bought his first pony for £40, training it himself and discovering a natural talent for jumping before successfully selling it through Horse & Hound – the beginning of what became his professional career.

Showjumping became his passion and he competed on multiple occasions at Horse of the Year Show at Wembley.

In time, he established himself within the equestrian world, eventually running his own successful yard, Elm Leaze, near the Badminton Estate, where he trained and produced outstanding showjumping horses. From his base at Didmarton, he enjoyed daily views across Badminton Park, where he rode and became closely involved with one of the country’s most celebrated equestrian events, Badminton Horse Trials.

Ian was well known and deeply respected within the equestrian community. His life was shaped by horses, but equally by the friendships and loyal relationships he built along the way. Known for his warmth, generosity and good humour, he had a natural ease with people and a gift for making lasting connections.

He will be remembered as a man who lived a full and dedicated life, rooted in his passion for horses and the community around them.

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