Welcome to our group test of ladies’ lightweight, showerproof jackets for horse riders. All of the jackets in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Tottie’s official description:

The Tottie Stella Lightweight Jacket is made from a lightweight seersucker-style fabric, which is shower resistant, while the vent to the back yoke seam offers added breathability. It handily packs away into the left hand pocket, meaning this jacket is great for carrying when you’re on the go. It features a contrast binding to the hood, cuff and hem edge, a dropped back hem, contrast two-way centre front zip and two lower zipped pockets.

Tamsin’s first impressions:

This jacket is made of a very lightweight material, and I found it an interesting colour choice as it was almost translucent and what you are wearing underneath shows through the jacket.

Overview of performance:

This jacket sustained heavy rain and I was still dry at the end of the day. It was extremely lightweight and therefore easy to wear. It was very thin, so I found myself wearing a coat underneath if it was chilly, but on warmer showery days it was useful as a waterproof layer that didn’t cause me to overheat.

Tamsin’s likes/dislikes:

I like that additional layers can be worn underneath, which can then removed as required. I am not a fan of the colour or look of this jacket, as it is not particularly flattering, but it does the basic job of keeping the wearer dry very well. It’s not the one to buy if you’re hoping to look glamorous, and I do think it is quite expensive.