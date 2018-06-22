Welcome to our group test of base layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Toggi’s official description

The stylish high performance Toggi Giselle Ladies Crew Neck Base Layer comes in a choice of great seasonal colours. This dynamic piece features super soft fabric with a fashionable space dyed effect. Contrast rubberised prints, and useful thumb holes complete the sleek and sporty look.

Harriet’s first impressions

A casual, everyday top that is made of a nice material.

Overview of performance

This top is really well made, was warm and was more like a jumper than your typical riding base layer. The sizing did come up quite big and it is less fitted than some of the others in the group test.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked that it was very casual looking and was made from a nice soft material. The thumbs loops really didn’t work for me as I have quite long arms and I ended up not using them.