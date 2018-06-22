Welcome to our group test of base layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

The Pikeur Sina rollneck is a thin polo neck pullover made from cotton and elastane fabric to give a soft and pleasant feel. It washes well, keeping its shape. It has a small Pikeur logo on the polo neck with Pikeur labelling on the left sleeve.

Harriet’s first impressions

This is the sort of top I live in during the winter hunting season. The material is soft and warm, but didn’t look bulky.

Overview of performance

This top is brilliant for day on the yard in the winter. I even have worn it away from the yard as is fits so well and I love the colour of it. It is fitted but it is not clingy and it didn’t ride-up or chaff. It has nice long arms and is a good length.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I love how soft and warm this top was without being bulky. I also liked that I could wear it away from the yard. I wasn’t as technical as some of the others and although I liked the roll neck, it’s not something that I really want on a base layer.