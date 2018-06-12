Welcome to our new group test of mid-layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Kastel’s official description

The Kastel Christine hooded sweatshirt is a luxurious hooded sweatshirt in a cosy fleece fabric with Kastel branding on the hood and arm with a two way zip. It’s a comfortable fitted design is ideal for wearing on the yard or at home.

Sam’s first impressions

It looked beautifully made and of high quality.

Overview of performance

This worked really well as a layer as it wasn’t too bulky and fitted well. It was warm enough while not being too thick and was breathable.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I liked the simple design, although it would have been useful if the pockets were zipped and I did find that the collar on the left popped up and was annoying.