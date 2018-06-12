Welcome to our new group test of mid-layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.
Kastel Christine hooded sweatshirt: ‘a good quality top’ 7/10
Kastel’s official description
The Kastel Christine hooded sweatshirt is a luxurious hooded sweatshirt in a cosy fleece fabric with Kastel branding on the hood and arm with a two way zip. It’s a comfortable fitted design is ideal for wearing on the yard or at home.
Sam’s first impressions
It looked beautifully made and of high quality.
Overview of performance
This worked really well as a layer as it wasn’t too bulky and fitted well. It was warm enough while not being too thick and was breathable.
Sam’s likes and dislikes
I liked the simple design, although it would have been useful if the pockets were zipped and I did find that the collar on the left popped up and was annoying.
Verdict
A good quality top that works well as a mid or over layer, although it is quite expensive for what it is