Baleno Kensington ladies’ riding coat review

Baleno’s Kensington Score 9/10 Performance: 10/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Baleno Price as reviewed: £199.95

Welcome to our new independent group test of long winter jackets for equestrians. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Baleno Kensington riding coat is a fully functional ¾ length, waterproof, windproof and breathable women’s coat. It has been modelled on the classic outback drovers-style coat to protect your body from the weather. Made with taped seams with durable and tough fabric, the handy zip-in adjustable hood adds further protection. As part of the Baleno ILS (Interchangeable Lining System), a zip-in fleece (not included with the coat) can be added to enhance the coat’s warmth and comfort in colder months. The Kensington sets the bar as the perfect winter, spring and autumn riding coat.

First impressions

This coat looked elegant and light, but I was concerned it might not be that waterproof.

Overview of performance

I was proved completely wrong on the waterproof front as it kept the rain at bay. I found it lovely to wear and lived up to what the description promised. I found it was too smart to wear around the yard and kept it for teaching and for watching at ringside instead.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how comfortable and smart it is and that it kept me warm and dry, although I did not find the fit particularly flattering.