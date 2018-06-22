Welcome to our group test of base layers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Aztec Diamond’s official description

Designed with style and practicality in mind, the technical stretch base layer from Aztec Diamond has been crafted from supreme lightweight, four-way stretch breathable fabric giving the wearer the most comfort and flexibility possible. Perfect for keeping cool during the summer months or using as an under layer during the winter, sleeves have been finished with a breathable mesh panel at the bottom and zip opening allowing the rider to easily roll them up.

Harriet’s first impressions

I loved the colour and simple design of the Aztec Diamond equestrian base layer, but thought the zips looked quite chunky.

Overview of performance

It is flattering and nicely tailored top that is very breathable. But I found the zips on the cuffs and neck did get in the way, were rather uncomfortable and offered no real benefit that I could see.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I liked the colour and how smart it looked, but it wasn’t comfortable to wear due to the zips.