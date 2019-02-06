Alan Paine Berwick Ladies’ Waterproof Long Coat review

Alan Paine Berwick Ladies’ Waterproof Long Coat Score 9/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Alan Paine Price as reviewed: £249.95

Welcome to our new independent group test of long winter jackets for equestrians. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Alan Paine Berwick Ladies’ Waterproof Long Coat has a waterproof and breathable cotton blend outer with a soft mock suede leather inside collar for comfort, two-way zipper with studded placket, copious pockets including hand-warmer pockets, detachable hood with detachable mock fur trim, large back riding vent and lower lining leg straps hold the coat secure while walking or in the saddle. It is available in a choice of olive (pictured), dark navy or brown.

First impressions

This appeared to be a smart looking coat that looked stylish but practical for the winter months.

Overview of performance

This coat fitted well and I felt really good wearing it. I liked how that it covered my legs, but was definitely more suited to wearing off the horse.

Likes and dislikes

Sharethrough (Mobile)

I am a fan of the style and fit, but it is expensive so more of an investment piece, but it looks like it will last.