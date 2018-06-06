Welcome to our new group test of waterproof Wellington-style boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Noble Outfitters official description

Mud is no longer an issue with the most innovative and comfortable waterproof boot on the market. MUDS Stay Cool boots are engineered with a completely unique design, inside and out, to keep you ultra-comfortable and 100% dry.

Jo’s first impressions

I though these boots looked quite chunky but comfortable.

Overview of performance

These boots really stood up to rigorous testing. I put them through deep bogs, marsh land and very heavy going and they never leaked, while offering great support without being restrictive. While wearing these boots my feet were never cold or uncomfortable.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I really liked that they were so warm with a comfortable sole, but would worry that your feet may sweat in very warm weather.