Welcome to our new group test of waterproof Wellington-style boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Caldene’s official description

The Caldene Westfield Wellington is ideal to keep your feet warm and dry during those cold winter months and wet summers. This unisex neoprene wellington boot has a 3mm neoprene lining for the ultimate levels of comfort no matter how many hours you spend stood in a muddy field. The textured, embossed matte finish will add a sense of style to your winter outfit. A steel shank ensures many years of support.

Jo’s first impressions

Not the sort of boot I would naturally go for in terms of the colour and overall look, but they do look high quality.

Overview of performance

Excellent, these boots have lasted really well, they are very comfortable and have kept my feet very warm without causing them to sweat.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I was really impressed by these boot and am struggling to fault them, although I found the sizing came up quite wide so would suggest ordering a size down if your feet are narrow.