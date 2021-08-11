Horse & Hound; 12 August 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 12 August, we bring you a bumper report from the showjumping competition at the Tokyo Olympics, with plenty of insight from the Games and much more. Plus, don’t miss our interview with Louise Carberry, the former eventer who now successfully trains jumpers in France, find out about the diagnosis and treatment of pelvic fractures in horses, and more. Plus, we bring you reports from showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 12 August 2021
News
- Individual jumping gold tops off Britain’s superb Olympics
- Equestrian industry welcomes Government concussion report
- Post-Brexit semen trade fears eased
- Olympic pentathlon review after Tokyo issues
Olympic showjumping
- Overview: Ben Maher’s brilliant gold and Sweden’s historic triumph
- Individual: How Explosion W conquered all
- Team: The last equestrian event of the Tokyo Games finishes in a tense jump-off
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Julie Templeton
People and horses
-
H&H interview: Louisa Carberry, the former eventer who now successfully
trains jumpers in France
- All in a day’s work: The Suffolk breeder
- In the spotlight: Lightweight coloured cob Red Rock III
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Break point: Diagnosis and treatment of pelvic fractures in horses
Products
- Easy moving: Supplements to provide additional support for normal and healthy joint function
Reports
- Showing: National Pony Society Summer Championships, UK Nationals, Norfolk Equestrian Show and Arab Horse Society National Championships
- Eventing: Bishop Burton International Youth Championships, Chilham Castle, Frickley Park and Calmsden
- Dressage: Hunters Equestrian, Beacons Equestrian and Port Royal EC Area Festivals, Parwood EC and Kings Sedgemoor EC
Hunting
- West of England Hound Show: The Dulverton West dominate, but the VWH take the bitch championship
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Winsome Adante, who won three Kentucky Three-Day Events and Olympic silver and bronze medals with the USA’s Kim Severson
Classified ads
- Horses for sale