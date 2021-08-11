{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 12 August 2021

Horse & Hound

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 12 August, we bring you a bumper report from the showjumping competition at the Tokyo Olympics, with plenty of insight from the Games and much more. Plus, don’t miss our interview with Louise Carberry, the former eventer who now successfully trains jumpers in France, find out about the diagnosis and treatment of pelvic fractures in horses, and more. Plus, we bring you reports from showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 12 August 2021

    News

    • Individual jumping gold tops off Britain’s superb Olympics
    • Equestrian industry welcomes Government concussion report
    • Post-Brexit semen trade fears eased
    • Olympic pentathlon review after Tokyo issues

    Olympic showjumping

    • Overview: Ben Maher’s brilliant gold and Sweden’s historic triumph
    • Individual: How Explosion W conquered all
    • Team: The last equestrian event of the Tokyo Games finishes in a tense jump-off

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
    • Dressage: Carl Hester
    • Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
    • Showing: Julie Templeton

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Louisa Carberry, the former eventer who now successfully
      trains jumpers in France
    • All in a day’s work: The Suffolk breeder
    • In the spotlight: Lightweight coloured cob Red Rock III
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Break point: Diagnosis and treatment of pelvic fractures in horses

    Products

    • Easy moving: Supplements to provide additional support for normal and healthy joint function

    Reports

    • Showing: National Pony Society Summer Championships, UK Nationals, Norfolk Equestrian Show and Arab Horse Society National Championships
    • Eventing: Bishop Burton International Youth Championships, Chilham Castle, Frickley Park and Calmsden
    • Dressage: Hunters Equestrian, Beacons Equestrian and Port Royal EC Area Festivals, Parwood EC and Kings Sedgemoor EC

    Hunting

    • West of England Hound Show: The Dulverton West dominate, but the VWH take the bitch championship

    Nostalgia

    • Legends of the sport: Winsome Adante, who won three Kentucky Three-Day Events and Olympic silver and bronze medals with the USA’s Kim Severson

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

    Get your magazine