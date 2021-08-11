Horse & Hound; 12 August 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 12 August, we bring you a bumper report from the showjumping competition at the Tokyo Olympics, with plenty of insight from the Games and much more. Plus, don’t miss our interview with Louise Carberry, the former eventer who now successfully trains jumpers in France, find out about the diagnosis and treatment of pelvic fractures in horses, and more. Plus, we bring you reports from showing, eventing and dressage from around the UK.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 12 August 2021

News

Individual jumping gold tops off Britain’s superb Olympics

Equestrian industry welcomes Government concussion report

Post-Brexit semen trade fears eased

Olympic pentathlon review after Tokyo issues

Olympic showjumping

Overview: Ben Maher’s brilliant gold and Sweden’s historic triumph

Individual: How Explosion W conquered all

Team: The last equestrian event of the Tokyo Games finishes in a tense jump-off

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Julie Templeton

H&H interview: Louisa Carberry, the former eventer who now successfully

trains jumpers in France

trains jumpers in France All in a day's work: The Suffolk breeder

In the spotlight: Lightweight coloured cob Red Rock III

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Break point: Diagnosis and treatment of pelvic fractures in horses

Products

Easy moving: Supplements to provide additional support for normal and healthy joint function

Reports

Showing: National Pony Society Summer Championships, UK Nationals, Norfolk Equestrian Show and Arab Horse Society National Championships

Eventing: Bishop Burton International Youth Championships, Chilham Castle, Frickley Park and Calmsden

Dressage: Hunters Equestrian, Beacons Equestrian and Port Royal EC Area Festivals, Parwood EC and Kings Sedgemoor EC

Hunting

West of England Hound Show: The Dulverton West dominate, but the VWH take the bitch championship

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Winsome Adante, who won three Kentucky Three-Day Events and Olympic silver and bronze medals with the USA’s Kim Severson

