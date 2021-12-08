Horse & Hound; 9 December 2021





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 9 December, we bring you all the winners from the Horse & Hound Awards, plus we also bring you our complete review of 2021, including picture highlights, the news stories that grabbed headlines and more. This week’s access all areas interview is with Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Ben Maher, while in Vet Clinic take a look at why routine monitoring of horses’ temperatures is vital. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and dressage, plus a range of hunting features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 December 2021

News

Your H&H Awards winners revealed

Furore over British Eventing membership restructure

Highway Code changes for horse and rider safety

Pentathlon revolts and wider implications

H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF

A glittering evening The stars of the sport turn out at Cheltenham Racecourse

Lifetime Achievement

NAF Five Star Magic Moment and Horse & Hound Outstanding Contribution

Uvex Helmets Professional Rider and Pikeur Amateur Rider

Bloomfields Horse and Stallion AI Services Pony

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet and NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier

Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider and Absorbine Groom

Horse Dialog Equestrian Club and Dengie Volunteer

Review of the year

See the stars of 2021: The year in pictures

Stop press: The biggest news stories of the year

Farewell to…: The horses we’ve lost this year

In memorium: Remembering the people who’ve shaped the horseworld

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

Access All Areas: Ben Maher

Access All Areas: Ben Maher All in a day’s work: Horse and rider osteopath

In the spotlight: Nicola Wilson’s ride Coolparks Sarco

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Stopping the spread: Why routine monitoring of horses’ temperatures is vital

Kit, property and a preview

Lovely and listed: Grade II-listed equestrian properties

Keep calm: A selection of calming products

London International Horse Show: Who to watch

Hunting

Pack of the week: The Braes of Derwent

Hunter of a lifetime: Mr Trix – a grade B showjumper, gentleman and comeback star

Buying hunters: Why the hunter market is sky-high

Reports

Showjumping: Arena UK, Bury Farm and more

Dressage: Onley Grounds EC and more

Racing: Sandown and Aintree

Point-to-point: Cornwall Hunt Club and more

