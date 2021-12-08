Horse & Hound; 9 December 2021

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 9 December, we bring you all the winners from the Horse & Hound Awards, plus we also bring you our complete review of 2021, including picture highlights, the news stories that grabbed headlines and more. This week’s access all areas interview is with Olympic gold medal-winning showjumper Ben Maher, while in Vet Clinic take a look at why routine monitoring of horses’ temperatures is vital. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and dressage, plus a range of hunting features.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 9 December 2021
News
- Your H&H Awards winners revealed
- Furore over British Eventing membership restructure
- Highway Code changes for horse and rider safety
- Pentathlon revolts and wider implications
H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF
- A glittering evening The stars of the sport turn out at Cheltenham Racecourse
- Lifetime Achievement
- NAF Five Star Magic Moment and Horse & Hound Outstanding Contribution
- Uvex Helmets Professional Rider and Pikeur Amateur Rider
- Bloomfields Horse and Stallion AI Services Pony
- Baileys Horse Feeds Vet and NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier
- Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider and Absorbine Groom
- Horse Dialog Equestrian Club and Dengie Volunteer
Review of the year
- See the stars of 2021: The year in pictures
- Stop press: The biggest news stories of the year
- Farewell to…: The horses we’ve lost this year
- In memorium: Remembering the people who’ve shaped the horseworld
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- Access All Areas: Ben Maher
- All in a day’s work: Horse and rider osteopath
- In the spotlight: Nicola Wilson’s ride Coolparks Sarco
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Stopping the spread: Why routine monitoring of horses’ temperatures is vital
Kit, property and a preview
- Lovely and listed: Grade II-listed equestrian properties
- Keep calm: A selection of calming products
- London International Horse Show: Who to watch
Hunting
- Pack of the week: The Braes of Derwent
- Hunter of a lifetime: Mr Trix – a grade B showjumper, gentleman and comeback star
- Buying hunters: Why the hunter market is sky-high
Reports
- Showjumping: Arena UK, Bury Farm and more
- Dressage: Onley Grounds EC and more
- Racing: Sandown and Aintree
- Point-to-point: Cornwall Hunt Club and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more