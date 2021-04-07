{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 8 April 2021

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 8 April, we bring you the showing special, which includes a look behind the scenes of native pony breeders and producers Julian Walters and David Hodge and more. We also bring you the Grand National preview, which includes an interview with Tom Scudamore, who is riding this year’s favourite, a comprehensive form guide and more. You can also read veterinary advice on taking care of working horses, a feature on what drives today’s young riders and much more. We also have reports from eventing at Aston-Le-Walls, international showjumping from the Winter Equestrian Festival in the USA and racing from Newton Abbott.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 8 April 2021

    News

    • Concerns over post-Brexit studbook issues
    • Campaign against indoor arena ban
    • Herpes virus: shows prepare for restart
    • How rider “bravery” could risk horse welfare

    Showing special

    • At home with Julian Walters and David Hodge: Breeding and producing top native ponies
    • On trend in the ring: What’s hot and what’s not
    • The rise of the show coloured: Why these classes are popular and how to win

    Grand National preview

    • H&H interview: Tom Scudamore, the jockey riding favourite Cloth Cap
    • All in a day’s work: Aldaniti’s groom
    • Form guide: Pick your winner here
    • Legends of the sport: Three-time Grand National winner Red Rum

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Anna Ross
    • Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
    • Showing: Julie Templeton

    People and horses

    • In the spotlight: Showjumper Bertram Allen’s ride Pacino Amiro
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Taking care of the workers: The welfare rules at licensed riding establishments – and how we can all learn from best practice in these big yards

    Features

    • What drives today’s young riders?: Does financial stability trump a team place? Or can you achieve both?

    Kit

    • New in the ring: Riding tights, an equine fitness tracker and more

    Reports

    • Eventing: Aston-le-Walls Elite
    • Showjumping: CSI4* Winter Equestrian Festival
    • Racing: Newton Abbot

    Hunting

    • An education in hunting: School and college packs of beagles
    • Hunter of a lifetime: Wednesday, a hardy “comical character” who did 12 seasons as a hunt horse in Ireland

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

