Horse & Hound; 8 April 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 8 April, we bring you the showing special, which includes a look behind the scenes of native pony breeders and producers Julian Walters and David Hodge and more. We also bring you the Grand National preview, which includes an interview with Tom Scudamore, who is riding this year’s favourite, a comprehensive form guide and more. You can also read veterinary advice on taking care of working horses, a feature on what drives today’s young riders and much more. We also have reports from eventing at Aston-Le-Walls, international showjumping from the Winter Equestrian Festival in the USA and racing from Newton Abbott.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 8 April 2021

News

Concerns over post-Brexit studbook issues

Campaign against indoor arena ban

Herpes virus: shows prepare for restart

How rider “bravery” could risk horse welfare

Showing special

At home with Julian Walters and David Hodge: Breeding and producing top native ponies

On trend in the ring: What’s hot and what’s not

The rise of the show coloured: Why these classes are popular and how to win Grand National preview H&H interview: Tom Scudamore, the jockey riding favourite Cloth Cap

All in a day’s work: Aldaniti’s groom

Form guide: Pick your winner here

Legends of the sport: Three-time Grand National winner Red Rum

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Julie Templeton

People and horses

In the spotlight: Showjumper Bertram Allen’s ride Pacino Amiro

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary Vet clinic

Taking care of the workers: The welfare rules at licensed riding establishments – and how we can all learn from best practice in these big yards

Features

What drives today’s young riders?: Does financial stability trump a team place? Or can you achieve both?

Kit

New in the ring: Riding tights, an equine fitness tracker and more

Reports

Eventing: Aston-le-Walls Elite

Showjumping: CSI4* Winter Equestrian Festival

Racing: Newton Abbot

Hunting

An education in hunting: School and college packs of beagles

Hunter of a lifetime: Wednesday, a hardy “comical character” who did 12 seasons as a hunt horse in Ireland

