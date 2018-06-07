Horse & Hound; 7 June 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 7 June 2018, don’t miss our ‘Pony special’ including how to find the dream pony and more, plus in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at the pros and cons of equine treadmills. We also talk to showing producer Aimee Devane and don’t miss our feature on Victorian stabling, as we travel back in time. Read our reports from the H&H Festival of Eventing, Tattersalls Horse Trials, racing action from the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 7 June 2018
News
- Mouth-moulds: the future of bitting?
- Racing considers stand-down time for horses who fall
- Riders vie for chance to shape sport’s future
- Leading sires found to carry faulty gene
Pony special
- Tiny terrors: We take a look at the country’s naughtiest ponies
- Pony-buying guide: The secrets to bagging a dream pony
Features
- Coverts: Why they are vital on the hunting field
- Victorian stabling: We step back in time and discover what life was like for Victorian stablehands
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: Polo commentator Terry Hanlon
- Property: Delightful Essex
- Vet clinic: The pros and cons of equine treadmills
- H&H interview: Showing producer Aimee Devane
- Masterclass: Dressage rider Rebecca Hughes on walk pirouettes
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s country diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Clichés
- Eventing: Harry Meade
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Sam Hutton
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
- Hunting: Robert McCarthy
- Racing: John Reid
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Reports
- Eventing: H&H Festival of Eventing, Tattersalls, Belsay, Little Downham, Brand Hall, Pontispool and highlights
- Dressage: Somerford Park and highlights
- Showjumping: Bicton Arena, Royal Bath & West, Wales and West, Suffolk, South View and more
- Showing: Herts County, Hambleton, Surrey County and Warrington
- Racing: Investec Derby Festival, plus bloodstock
- Point-to-point: Garthorpe and Trecoed
Classified ads
- Horses for sale