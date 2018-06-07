Horse & Hound; 7 June 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 7 June 2018, don’t miss our ‘Pony special’ including how to find the dream pony and more, plus in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at the pros and cons of equine treadmills. We also talk to showing producer Aimee Devane and don’t miss our feature on Victorian stabling, as we travel back in time. Read our reports from the H&H Festival of Eventing, Tattersalls Horse Trials, racing action from the Investec Derby Festival at Epsom and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 7 June 2018

News

Mouth-moulds: the future of bitting?

Racing considers stand-down time for horses who fall

Riders vie for chance to shape sport’s future

Leading sires found to carry faulty gene

Pony special



Tiny terrors: We take a look at the country’s naughtiest ponies

Pony-buying guide: The secrets to bagging a dream pony

Features



Coverts: Why they are vital on the hunting field

Victorian stabling: We step back in time and discover what life was like for Victorian stablehands

Regulars



All in a day’s work: Polo commentator Terry Hanlon

Property: Delightful Essex

Vet clinic: The pros and cons of equine treadmills

H&H interview: Showing producer Aimee Devane

Masterclass: Dressage rider Rebecca Hughes on walk pirouettes

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s country diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld C lichés

Eventing: Harry Meade

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Sam Hutton

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Hunting: Robert McCarthy

Racing: John Reid

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Reports



Eventing: H&H Festival of Eventing, Tattersalls, Belsay, Little Downham, Brand Hall, Pontispool and highlights

Dressage: Somerford Park and highlights

Showjumping: Bicton Arena, Royal Bath & West, Wales and West, Suffolk, South View and more

Showing: Herts County, Hambleton, Surrey County and Warrington

Racing: Investec Derby Festival, plus bloodstock

Point-to-point: Garthorpe and Trecoed

Classified ads



Horses for sale

