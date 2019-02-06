Horse & Hound; 7 February 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 7 February 2019, don’t miss our ‘Dressage special’, we talk to British rider Anna Ross about making her dreams reality, plus we ask whether any horse can be trained up to PSG level and much more. Check out our feature on riding in the dark and how to keep motivation high, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into managing worms in horses. Also, read about affordable racehorse options and in our H&H interview we talk to eventing dressage coach Ian Woodhead. Plus, we have reports from across the disciplines including hunting, showjumping and racing action from Leopardstown and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 7 February 2019
News
- Changes afoot as ERM expands into Ireland
- Insurers perplexed by equine policy ratings
- Police hunting statement causes debate
- Corporate sponsors help keep mounted officers on board
Dressage special
- Anna Ross: The rider on making her dreams a reality
- Fine-tuning tension: How “good tension” can improve a performance
- Subjectivity in judging: Should the scoring system become more objective?
- Equine potential: Can any horse be trained to PSG level with the right training?
Features
- Riding in the dark: How to keep your motivation high
- Racehorse ownership: The more affordable options for being involved in a racer
- Products: Exciting new kit revealed at the BETA International trade show
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The whip-maker
- Property: Equestrian homes in Warwickshire
- Vet clinic: Managing worms in horses — the latest thinking revealed
- H&H interview: Eventing dressage coach Ian Woodhead
- Fix it: Eventer Alex Bragg on maintaining lines over offset fences across country
- Lottie Fry: The dressage star’s weekly diary
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Steven Ashworth
- Dressage: Isabell Werth
Hunting
- Piggy French: The eventer on her day with the Pytchley
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Perfect ambassador” for the sport, Snortie Orti
- Lawn meets: Hostorically a hallmark for hunting
- Legends of the chase: Sir Alfred Goodson
- Hunting life: One new huntsman and more
Reports
- Dressage: Addington and highlights
- Showjumping: Glocks, Morris and highlights
- Showing: Winter highlights
- Racing: Leopardstown and Sandown Park
Classified ads
- Horses for sale