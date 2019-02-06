Horse & Hound; 7 February 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 7 February 2019, don’t miss our ‘Dressage special’, we talk to British rider Anna Ross about making her dreams reality, plus we ask whether any horse can be trained up to PSG level and much more. Check out our feature on riding in the dark and how to keep motivation high, and in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look into managing worms in horses. Also, read about affordable racehorse options and in our H&H interview we talk to eventing dressage coach Ian Woodhead. Plus, we have reports from across the disciplines including hunting, showjumping and racing action from Leopardstown and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 7 February 2019

News

Changes afoot as ERM expands into Ireland

Insurers perplexed by equine policy ratings

Police hunting statement causes debate

Corporate sponsors help keep mounted officers on board

Dressage special

Anna Ross: The rider on making her dreams a reality

Fine-tuning tension: How “good tension” can improve a performance

Subjectivity in judging: Should the scoring system become more objective?

Equine potential: Can any horse be trained to PSG level with the right training?

Features

Riding in the dark: How to keep your motivation high

Racehorse ownership: The more affordable options for being involved in a racer

Products: Exciting new kit revealed at the BETA International trade show

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The whip-maker

Property: Equestrian homes in Warwickshire

Vet clinic: Managing worms in horses — the latest thinking revealed

H&H interview: Eventing dressage coach Ian Woodhead

Fix it: Eventer Alex Bragg on maintaining lines over offset fences across country

Lottie Fry: The dressage star’s weekly diary

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Steven Ashworth

Dressage: Isabell Werth

Hunting

Piggy French: The eventer on her day with the Pytchley

Hunter of a lifetime: “Perfect ambassador” for the sport, Snortie Orti

Lawn meets: Hostorically a hallmark for hunting

Legends of the chase: Sir Alfred Goodson

Hunting life: One new huntsman and more

Reports

Dressage: Addington and highlights

Showjumping: Glocks, Morris and highlights

Showing: Winter highlights

Racing: Leopardstown and Sandown Park

