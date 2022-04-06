Horse & Hound; 7 April 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 7 April, features our sport horse special, which includes a look at the ethics of modern breeding techniques, plus meet the stunning young dressage stallion Kjento and more. We also bring you our Grand National form guide and there is an interview with US-based British showjumper Grace Debney. Also inside we bring you our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic on what vets and horse owners can do to assist sustainability, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 7 April 2022
News
- Rider age and children’s ponies: the debate
- Robbie Dunne’s ban almost halved on appeal
- The “nightmare” of post-Brexit horse travel
- More action needed on concussion in children
Sport horse special
- Are we playing God?: The ethics of modern breeding techniques
- “The next Negro”: Meet the stunning young dressage stallion Kjento
- “We’re going something different”: Inside the Mares of Macha breeding operation
Form: Grand National
- All in a day’s work: Jump racing handicapper
- Your complete form guide: Find out who to back
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Jennie Loriston-Clarke
- Showjumping: Nina Barbour
People and horses
- H&H interview: US-based British showjumper Grace Debney
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Every little helps: What vets and horse owners can do to assist sustainability
Features
- Bouncing back post-baby: When is the right time to return to the saddle?
Reports
- Eventing: Thoresby Park, Great Witchingham, Northallerton and Munstead
- Showing: Wiltshire Spring, BSPS Area 11 and Native Pony Winter Festival
- Dressage: Belmoredean, Beechwood EC, Windmill Farm, Bury Farm, Field House EC and Colraine EC
- Showjumping: Winter Equestrian Festival week 12, Florida
- Racing: Scottish Grand National at Ayr
- Point-to-point: Morpeth, West Norfolk Foxhounds and North Norfolk Harriers, plus Bicester with Whaddon Chase
- Riding club: Novice Winter Championships
Hunting
- Energy and entertainment: A day with the Axe Vale Harriers
- Long-awaited title for Fox Grant National Team Chase Championship
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more