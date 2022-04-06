Horse & Hound; 7 April 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 7 April, features our sport horse special, which includes a look at the ethics of modern breeding techniques, plus meet the stunning young dressage stallion Kjento and more. We also bring you our Grand National form guide and there is an interview with US-based British showjumper Grace Debney. Also inside we bring you our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic on what vets and horse owners can do to assist sustainability, as well as a full compliment of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and racing to pointing and hunting for readers to enjoy.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 7 April 2022

News

Rider age and children’s ponies: the debate

Robbie Dunne’s ban almost halved on appeal

The “nightmare” of post-Brexit horse travel

More action needed on concussion in children

Sport horse special

Are we playing God?: The ethics of modern breeding techniques

“The next Negro”: Meet the stunning young dressage stallion Kjento

“We’re going something different”: Inside the Mares of Macha breeding operation

Form: Grand National

All in a day’s work: Jump racing handicapper

Your complete form guide: Find out who to back

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Jennie Loriston-Clarke

Showjumping: Nina Barbour

People and horses

H&H interview: US-based British showjumper Grace Debney

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Every little helps: What vets and horse owners can do to assist sustainability

Features

Bouncing back post-baby: When is the right time to return to the saddle?

Reports

Eventing: Thoresby Park, Great Witchingham, Northallerton and Munstead

Showing: Wiltshire Spring, BSPS Area 11 and Native Pony Winter Festival

Dressage: Belmoredean, Beechwood EC, Windmill Farm, Bury Farm, Field House EC and Colraine EC

Showjumping: Winter Equestrian Festival week 12, Florida

Racing: Scottish Grand National at Ayr

Point-to-point: Morpeth, West Norfolk Foxhounds and North Norfolk Harriers, plus Bicester with Whaddon Chase

Riding club: Novice Winter Championships

Hunting

Energy and entertainment: A day with the Axe Vale Harriers

Long-awaited title for Fox Grant National Team Chase Championship

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine