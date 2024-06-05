Horse & Hound; 6 June 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 6 June, celebrate H&H’s 140th anniversary. As part of this, we speak to the Whitaker family, plus take a look back at top riders and their time with Horse & Hound, plus we delve into the archives to discover H&H’s time during World War II and so much more. This week’s H&H interview is with 2024 Badminton Horse Trials winner Caroline Powell, plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up we find out what it’s like to groom at a Games, and dressage legend Kyra Kyrklund shares her Olympic memories. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on health problems in newborn foals. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Nina Barbour for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing, racing and point-to-point reports, while hunting fans can read a tribute to Frank Houghton Brown.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 6 June 2024
News
- Debate over German young horse decision
- Tributes to event rider Georgie Campbell
- Vulnerable horses confusion highlights main issues
- Dispute over Paris Olympics places
H&H’s 140th anniversary
- Cover in glory: Top riders and Horse & Hound
- Family ties: The Whitaker family
- ‘A great joy to thousands of soldiers’: H&H during World War II
- ‘I felt in the middle of history’: Sport highlights
- Changes through the ages: Horse care over time
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: Nina Barbour
People and horses
- H&H interview: Caroline Powell
- All in a day’s work: The private investigator
- My Olympic story: Kyra Kyrklund
- The picture, the story: Liselott Linsenhoff
Vet clinic
-
A tricky start: Health problems in newborn foals
Paris build-up
-
Head in the Games: Grooming at an Olympics
Reports
- Racing: Derby Festival
- Showjumping: Bath and West and more
- Eventing: Bishop Burton and more
- Dressage: Hunters Equestrian, Parwood EC, Solihull and more
- Showing: TSR Summer, Hertfordshire County and more
- Point-to-point: South Cornwall
Hunting
- Farewell to a true countryman: A tribute to Frank Houghton Brown
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more