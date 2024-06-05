Horse & Hound; 6 June 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 6 June, celebrate H&H’s 140th anniversary. As part of this, we speak to the Whitaker family, plus take a look back at top riders and their time with Horse & Hound, plus we delve into the archives to discover H&H’s time during World War II and so much more. This week’s H&H interview is with 2024 Badminton Horse Trials winner Caroline Powell, plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up we find out what it’s like to groom at a Games, and dressage legend Kyra Kyrklund shares her Olympic memories. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on health problems in newborn foals. We have exclusive columns from Carl Hester and Nina Barbour for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping, showing, racing and point-to-point reports, while hunting fans can read a tribute to Frank Houghton Brown.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 6 June 2024

News

Debate over German young horse decision

Tributes to event rider Georgie Campbell

Vulnerable horses confusion highlights main issues

Dispute over Paris Olympics places

H&H’s 140th anniversary

Cover in glory: Top riders and Horse & Hound

Top riders and Family ties: The Whitaker family

The Whitaker family ‘A great joy to thousands of soldiers’: H&H during World War II

‘I felt in the middle of history’: Sport highlights

Changes through the ages: Horse care over time

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: Nina Barbour

People and horses

H&H interview: Caroline Powell

Caroline Powell All in a day’s work: The private investigator

My Olympic story: Kyra Kyrklund

The picture, the story: Liselott Linsenhoff

Vet clinic

A tricky start: Health problems in newborn foals

Paris build-up

Head in the Games: Grooming at an Olympics

Reports

Racing: Derby Festival

Derby Festival Showjumping: Bath and West and more

Bath and West and more Eventing: Bishop Burton and more

Dressage: Hunters Equestrian, Parwood EC, Solihull and more

Showing: TSR Summer, Hertfordshire County and more

Point-to-point: South Cornwall

Hunting

Farewell to a true countryman: A tribute to Frank Houghton Brown

Classified Ads

