Horse & Hound; 5 August 2021

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 August 2021

News

Britain victorious: eventers take gold and silver in Tokyo

FEI throws out final push to keep top hats

Signs of hope in fight against equine obesity

Showing welfare and conduct in the spotlight

Olympic eventing

Overview: How Britain won their first Olympic team gold since 1972

Dressage: How the best tackled this new test

Cross-country: Where Derek di Grazia’s brilliant track had the most influence

Team showjumping: Team GB make their convincing Olympic victory

Individual showjumping: The moment that Julia Krajewski made history, and Tom McEwen took silver

Olympic dressage

Overview: The tense battle for individual Olympic dressage gold

Freestyle: How Charlotte Dujardin secured bronze, and the tests that made waves

Burgham

CCI4*-S:Izzy Taylor takes the British open championship

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Richard Davison

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses



H&H interview: New British Eventing CEO Helen West

All in a day’s work: Rare breed society secretary

Five minutes with: HOYS natives winner Lauren Brill

In the spotlight: William Fox-Pitt’s Little Fire

Legends of the sport: Galileo, the true gent with an unparalleled breeding legacy

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary – the joys of Pony Club camp

Vet clinic

Equine obesity: Why owners don’t recognise weight issues in their horses

Features

Property: Top equestrian facilities – plus a pool

Hunting

Avoiding wear and tear:Managing hunters to keep them sound and active

Reports

Eventing: British Grassroots Championships

Dressage: Port Royal EC Regionals, plus Speedgate, Myerscough College and Brook Farm Area Festivals

Showjumping: Keysoe International, David Broome EC and Hartpury

