Horse & Hound; 5 August 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 5 August, we bring you a bumper report from the eventing competition at the Tokyo Olympics, along with the second report from the Olympic dressage competition, with loads of insight from the Games and much more. Plus, don’t miss our report from Burgham Horse Trials, find out about how to manage hunters to keep them sound and active, and more. We also investigate why owners don’t recognise weight issues in their horses, as well as bringing you reports from eventing, dressage and showjumping from around the UK.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 5 August 2021
News
- Britain victorious: eventers take gold and silver in Tokyo
- FEI throws out final push to keep top hats
- Signs of hope in fight against equine obesity
- Showing welfare and conduct in the spotlight
Olympic eventing
- Overview: How Britain won their first Olympic team gold since 1972
- Dressage: How the best tackled this new test
- Cross-country: Where Derek di Grazia’s brilliant track had the most influence
- Team showjumping: Team GB make their convincing Olympic victory
- Individual showjumping: The moment that Julia Krajewski made history, and Tom McEwen took silver
Olympic dressage
- Overview: The tense battle for individual Olympic dressage gold
- Freestyle: How Charlotte Dujardin secured bronze, and the tests that made waves
Burgham
- CCI4*-S:Izzy Taylor takes the British open championship
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Richard Davison
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: New British Eventing CEO Helen West
- All in a day’s work: Rare breed society secretary
- Five minutes with: HOYS natives winner Lauren Brill
- In the spotlight: William Fox-Pitt’s Little Fire
- Legends of the sport: Galileo, the true gent with an unparalleled breeding legacy
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary – the joys of Pony Club camp
Vet clinic
- Equine obesity: Why owners don’t recognise weight issues in their horses
Features
- Property: Top equestrian facilities – plus a pool
Hunting
- Avoiding wear and tear:Managing hunters to keep them sound and active
Reports
- Eventing: British Grassroots Championships
- Dressage: Port Royal EC Regionals, plus Speedgate, Myerscough College and Brook Farm Area Festivals
- Showjumping: Keysoe International, David Broome EC and Hartpury
Classified ads
- Horses for sale