Horse & Hound; 4 July 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 4 July 2019, don’t miss our ‘Pony Club special’ including features on making camps fun, attracting boys to tetrathlon and more. We also visit young showjumper Joe Stockdale at home, and talk to New Zealand eventer Jesse Campbell. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore a long-term solution to kissing spines, plus read some inspirational stories from the hunting field. We have reports from across the disciplines, including eventing from Brightling, dressage, showjumping, showing from Royal Highland and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 4 July 2019

News

Criticism of show over flu vaccinations

Air jackets study raises questions

Fox given to police by sabs ‘not killed by animal’

Charities welcome tougher punishments

Pony Club special

Camp fun: How to make it a highlight for children

Tetrathlon: Attracting more boys to the discipline

Pony Club centres: Why they are great options for under-25s without a horse

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Features

Joe Stockdale: We visit the young showjumper at home

Triumph over adversity: Inspirational stories from the hunting field

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The BHS welfare director

Property: Homes with potential to be horsey havens

Vet clinic: A long-term solution for kissing spines

H&H interview: New Zealand eventer Jesse Campbell on producing top results and being starstruck

Fix it: Event rider Georgie pence on perfecting a cross-country start, while keeping your horse calm

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Eventing: Mark Todd

Dressage: Polly Bryan

Showjumping: Annabel Shields

Showing: Simon Reynolds

Reports

Eventing: Brightling, Great Witchingham and more



Dressage: Sheepgate, highlights plus more

Showjumping: South View, Weston Lawns and more

Showing: Royal Highland, Derby County and more

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today