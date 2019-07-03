Horse & Hound; 4 July 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 4 July 2019, don’t miss our ‘Pony Club special’ including features on making camps fun, attracting boys to tetrathlon and more. We also visit young showjumper Joe Stockdale at home, and talk to New Zealand eventer Jesse Campbell. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore a long-term solution to kissing spines, plus read some inspirational stories from the hunting field. We have reports from across the disciplines, including eventing from Brightling, dressage, showjumping, showing from Royal Highland and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 4 July 2019
News
- Criticism of show over flu vaccinations
- Air jackets study raises questions
- Fox given to police by sabs ‘not killed by animal’
- Charities welcome tougher punishments
Pony Club special
- Camp fun: How to make it a highlight for children
- Tetrathlon: Attracting more boys to the discipline
- Pony Club centres: Why they are great options for under-25s without a horse
Features
- Joe Stockdale: We visit the young showjumper at home
- Triumph over adversity: Inspirational stories from the hunting field
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The BHS welfare director
- Property: Homes with potential to be horsey havens
- Vet clinic: A long-term solution for kissing spines
- H&H interview: New Zealand eventer Jesse Campbell on producing top results and being starstruck
- Fix it: Event rider Georgie pence on perfecting a cross-country start, while keeping your horse calm
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Mark Todd
- Dressage: Polly Bryan
- Showjumping: Annabel Shields
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
Reports
- Eventing: Brightling, Great Witchingham and more
- Dressage: Sheepgate, highlights plus more
- Showjumping: South View, Weston Lawns and more
- Showing: Royal Highland, Derby County and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale