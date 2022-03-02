Horse & Hound; 3 March 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 3 March, contains our sport horse special, which includes meeting the breeders of Maryland five-star winner On Cue, a look how having a “name” can help a stud and more. We also have an interview with Irish showjumper Conor Swail, while in Vet Clinic we find out more about the advancements in the emergency care of sport horses at events. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy, and we take a nostalgic look back at the career of Gold Cup and Welsh Grand National winner Native River.
News
- Riding schools call for change to “unfit” licensing system
- All change for eventing prize money
- New contamination policy “working well”
- Focus on young riders’ mental health
Sport horse special
- “It’s an addiction”: Meet the breeders of Maryland five-star winner On Cue
- Breeding the brand: How having a “name” can help a stud
- “Temperament and talent”: The rise of full and part-bred Connemaras in horse sport
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Hunting: Matt Ramsden
People and horses
- H&H interview: Irish showjumper Conor Swail
- All in a day’s work: The endurance breeder and trainer
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Casualty care: Advancements in the emergency care of sport horses at events
Kit and property
- New in the ring: Jackets for tackling the weather, “stackaletti”, an arena lighting solution and more
- Set-ups for the small team Family homes with space for the horses too
Hunting
- “Twisting foxes and engrossing hound-work”: A day with the Grallagh Harriers in Co Galway
- Fantasy hunting with Mary Pritchard, former joint-master of the Warwickshire
- From borzois to “bog-brushes”: The dogs hunting people choose when they’re not following hounds
Reports
- Showjumping: South View Winter Classic, Bury Farm and 148cm Pony Premier from Northcote Stud
- Dressage: Myerscough College and Easton College Regionals, Morris Equestrian Area Festival and more
- Showing: NCPA Staffs Winter Festival
- Racing: Newcastle and Kempton Park
- Point-to-point: Kingston Blount Racing Club and more
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Gold Cup and Welsh Grand National winner Native River
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more