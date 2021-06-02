Horse & Hound; 3 June 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 3 June, we bring you our pony special, which includes a feature about how to make the most of the years your children spend mucking about with ponies, a look at the four-legged heroes of our country’s riding schools and more. We also bring you an interview with German dressage rider and Tokyo hopeful Dorothee Schneider, take a look back at the career of Mill Reef on the 50th anniversary of his Derby win and more. You can also read veterinary advice on the dangers warmer months pose to horses’ digestive systems. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 3 June 2021
News
- Covid: new challenges for top-level riders
- Improving diversity in the equestrian industry
- Thermography and saddle fit investigated
- Warning to drivers over age-related rights
Pony special
- All in a day’s work: The pony-racing chief
- The childhood dream: How to make the most of the years your children spend mucking about with ponies
- Horse hero: Cruz III the dressage pony on his way to grand prix
- “As good as gold”: The four-legged heroes of our country’s riding schools
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- H&H interview: German dressage rider and Tokyo hopeful Dorothee Schneider
- In the spotlight: Emile Faurie’s top ride Dono Di Maggio OLD
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Summer colic casebook: What dangers do the warmer months pose to horses’ digestive systems?
Features
- Miracles, freedom and connecting with horses: International dressage stars of past Paralympics
- Bicton International preview: Who to watch at the Bramham replacement event
Kit
- New in the ring: Travel boots, a fly rug and an ultralight whip are among new products now on sale
Hunting
- Coats of many colours: The history of hunt liveries
Reports
- Eventing: Houghton, Tweseldown, Little Downham and Warwick Hall
- Dressage: Somerford, Myerscough College, Summerhouse EC, Vale View and Compiègne
- Showjumping: Bolesworth, National Amateur and Veteran Championships and Morris
- Showing: Festival of Showing, Royal Bath & West Equine, Stoneleigh
- Riding Club: Arena Eventing Championships
- Point-to-point: Melton Hunt Club
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: We celebrate Mill Reef on the 50th anniversary of his Derby win
Classified ads
- Horses for sale