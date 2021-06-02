Horse & Hound; 3 June 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 3 June, we bring you our pony special, which includes a feature about how to make the most of the years your children spend mucking about with ponies, a look at the four-legged heroes of our country’s riding schools and more. We also bring you an interview with German dressage rider and Tokyo hopeful Dorothee Schneider, take a look back at the career of Mill Reef on the 50th anniversary of his Derby win and more. You can also read veterinary advice on the dangers warmer months pose to horses’ digestive systems. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 3 June 2021

News

Covid: new challenges for top-level riders

Improving diversity in the equestrian industry

Thermography and saddle fit investigated

Warning to drivers over age-related rights

Pony special



All in a day’s work: The pony-racing chief

The childhood dream: How to make the most of the years your children spend mucking about with ponies

Horse hero: Cruz III the dressage pony on his way to grand prix

“As good as gold”: The four-legged heroes of our country’s riding schools

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

H&H interview: German dressage rider and Tokyo hopeful Dorothee Schneider

In the spotlight: Emile Faurie’s top ride Dono Di Maggio OLD

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Summer colic casebook: What dangers do the warmer months pose to horses’ digestive systems?

Features

Miracles, freedom and connecting with horses: International dressage stars of past Paralympics

Bicton International preview: Who to watch at the Bramham replacement event

Kit

New in the ring: Travel boots, a fly rug and an ultralight whip are among new products now on sale

Hunting

Coats of many colours: The history of hunt liveries

Reports

Eventing: Houghton, Tweseldown, Little Downham and Warwick Hall

Dressage: Somerford, Myerscough College, Summerhouse EC, Vale View and Compiègne

Showjumping: Bolesworth, National Amateur and Veteran Championships and Morris

Showing: Festival of Showing, Royal Bath & West Equine, Stoneleigh

Riding Club: Arena Eventing Championships

Point-to-point: Melton Hunt Club

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: We celebrate Mill Reef on the 50th anniversary of his Derby win

Classified ads



Horses for sale

