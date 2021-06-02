{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 3 June 2021

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 3 June, we bring you our pony special, which includes a feature about how to make the most of the years your children spend mucking about with ponies, a look at the four-legged heroes of our country’s riding schools and more. We also bring you an interview with German dressage rider and Tokyo hopeful Dorothee Schneider, take a look back at the career of Mill Reef on the 50th anniversary of his Derby win and more. You can also read veterinary advice on the dangers warmer months pose to horses’ digestive systems. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing and showjumping both from the UK and abroad.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 3 June 2021

    News

    • Covid: new challenges for top-level riders
    • Improving diversity in the equestrian industry
    • Thermography and saddle fit investigated
    • Warning to drivers over age-related rights

    Pony special

    • All in a day’s work: The pony-racing chief
    • The childhood dream: How to make the most of the years your children spend mucking about with ponies
    • Horse hero: Cruz III the dressage pony on his way to grand prix
    • “As good as gold”: The four-legged heroes of our country’s riding schools

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Anna Ross
    • Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
    • Showing: Rebecca Penny

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: German dressage rider and Tokyo hopeful Dorothee Schneider
    • In the spotlight: Emile Faurie’s top ride Dono Di Maggio OLD
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Summer colic casebook: What dangers do the warmer months pose to horses’ digestive systems?

    Features

    • Miracles, freedom and connecting with horses: International dressage stars of past Paralympics
    • Bicton International preview: Who to watch at the Bramham replacement event

    Kit

    • New in the ring: Travel boots, a fly rug and an ultralight whip are among new products now on sale

    Hunting

    • Coats of many colours: The history of hunt liveries

    Reports

    • Eventing: Houghton, Tweseldown, Little Downham and Warwick Hall
    • Dressage: Somerford, Myerscough College, Summerhouse EC, Vale View and Compiègne
    • Showjumping: Bolesworth, National Amateur and Veteran Championships and Morris
    • Showing: Festival of Showing, Royal Bath & West Equine, Stoneleigh
    • Riding Club: Arena Eventing Championships
    • Point-to-point: Melton Hunt Club

    Nostalgia

    • Legends of the sport: We celebrate Mill Reef on the 50th anniversary of his Derby win

    Classified ads

    • Horses for sale

