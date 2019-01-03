Horse & Hound; 3 January 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 3 January 2019, don’t miss our remaining reports from all the action at Olympia, plus check out this week’s hunting content, including pictures from Boxing Day meets across the country, hunting in Ireland with the Kilkenny, ‘Farquhar’s diary’ and much more. Also, read our features on future stars to watch in 2019, where to spot the royal family this year, riding in Ecuador and more. Plus, in this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we look at how famous show horse Our Cashel Blue survived a cancerous tumour.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 3 January 2019
News
- Thousands turn out to support Boxing Day meets
- New “z-line” eventing scoring system proposed
- Action needed on welfare to ensure future of horse sport
- Riders urged to ensure they’re insured abroad
- Call to youth as volunteer crisis continues
Features
- 19 to watch: Stars to keep an eye out for this year
- The Queen in 2019: Where to spot the royals over the next 12 months
- Slipped discs: Physio, injections, surgery or Pilates? How to manage this common riders’ problem
- Riding in Ecuador: Experience an epic trek
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The side-saddle maker
- Property: Fancy a new home in Somerset for 2019?
- Vet clinic: How Our Cashel Blue survived a cancerous tumour
- H&H interview: Lucy Glover, producer of the supreme pony at HOYS
- Fix it: Eventer Franky Reid-Warrilow on building confidence over brush fences
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Daniel Cherriman
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Heather Prescott
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Racing: Kim Bailey
Hunting
- Boxing Day meets: Pictures from a big day around the country
- Hunt stalwart: Celia Plunkett, the Heythrop’s enthusiastic “mother figure”
- Out with… Hunting in Ireland with the Kilkenny
- Farquhar’s diary: A day with the Cotley harriers
- From riding to writing: Why a hunt magazine can help bond the community
- Hunter of a lifetime: Sprite, the brilliant jumper who had to be out in front
Reports
- Showjumping: Olympia
- Showing: Olympia
- Driving: Olympia
- Dressage: Highlights
- Racing: Kempton Park, Chepstow and Leopardstown
Classified ads
- Horses for sale