Horse & Hound; 3 February 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 3 February, contains our horses for sale special, which includes a look at the 2022 market and what is selling and more. This week’s H&H interview is with five-star event rider Kylie Roddy, in our training pages we look into how to work with a horse who rushes at his fences, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at how to ensure the process is smooth when a horse or pony is measured. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy, including following Tom McEwen on a day’s hunting with the Oakley.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 3 February 2022
News
- New tool to improve cross-country safety
- Classification system vital for future of para dressage
- Horses’ happiness key in quality of life assessment
- Highway Code changes to benefit equestrians now apply
- Treating horse obesity as a joke may worsen the epidemic
Horses for sale special
- What’s selling in 2022?: We assess the market
- A blank canvas or can of worms?: How to decide whether to take on a project horse or pony
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People and horses
- H&H interview: Five-star event rider Kylie Roddy
- In the spotlight: Welsh National winner Iwilldoit
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Making an accurate assessment: How to ensure the process is smooth when a horse or pony is measured
Training
- Training: How to work with a horse who rushes at his fences
- A vet’s life: There’s a major snag when our vet columnist scans a mare and she’s confirmed in foal
- Tend the land: A year-round plan for caring for your fields
Kit and property
- New in the ring: A sensor to detect a fall, a jump saddle, breeches and more
- Something for every budget: Property to suit different price points
Hunting
- “Unbelievably friendly and fun”: Tom McEwen enjoys a day’s hunting with the Oakley
- Legends of the chase: Squire Osbaldeston, who spent 35 seasons as huntsman of his own hounds
- At the peak of his powers: Interview with John Holliday as he retires
Reports
- Dressage: Vale View Area Festival, Northallerton EC, Rockrose EC and more
- Showjumping: Aintree International EC 148cm Pony Premier, Forest Edge Arena and news from Florida
- Racing: Cheltenham and Doncaster
- Point-to-point: Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chase, South Dorset and Percy
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more