Horse & Hound; 3 February 2022

Horse & Hound

    • This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 3 February, contains our horses for sale special, which includes a look at the 2022 market and what is selling and more. This week’s H&H interview is with five-star event rider Kylie Roddy, in our training pages we look into how to work with a horse who rushes at his fences, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at how to ensure the process is smooth when a horse or pony is measured. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy, including following Tom McEwen on a day’s hunting with the Oakley.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 3 February 2022

    News

    • New tool to improve cross-country safety
    • Classification system vital for future of para dressage
    • Horses’ happiness key in quality of life assessment
    • Highway Code changes to benefit equestrians now apply
    • Treating horse obesity as a joke may worsen the epidemic

    Horses for sale special

    • What’s selling in 2022?: We assess the market
    • A blank canvas or can of worms?: How to decide whether to take on a project horse or pony

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Carl Hester
    • Racing: Kim Bailey

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Five-star event rider Kylie Roddy
    • In the spotlight: Welsh National winner Iwilldoit
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet Clinic

    • Making an accurate assessment: How to ensure the process is smooth when a horse or pony is measured

    Training

    •  Training: How to work with a horse who rushes at his fences
    • A vet’s life: There’s a major snag when our vet columnist scans a mare and she’s confirmed in foal
    • Tend the land: A year-round plan for caring for your fields

    Kit and property

    • New in the ring: A sensor to detect a fall, a jump saddle, breeches and more
    • Something for every budget: Property to suit different price points

    Hunting

    • “Unbelievably friendly and fun”: Tom McEwen enjoys a day’s hunting with the Oakley
    • Legends of the chase: Squire Osbaldeston, who spent 35 seasons as huntsman of his own hounds
    • At the peak of his powers: Interview with John Holliday as he retires

    Reports

    • Dressage: Vale View Area Festival, Northallerton EC, Rockrose EC and more
    • Showjumping: Aintree International EC 148cm Pony Premier, Forest Edge Arena and news from Florida
    • Racing: Cheltenham and Doncaster
    • Point-to-point: Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chase, South Dorset and Percy

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

    Get your magazine