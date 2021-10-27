Horse& Hound; 28 October 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 28 October, we bring you all of the news on who you can vote for in the H&H Awards, supported by NAF. Plus don’t miss our National Hunt special, which includes some must-read features. We also bring you an interview with top British event rider Sarah Bullimore, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks at veteran dental advice plus some vet news too. In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing and dressage from around the UK, plus a range of hunting features.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 28 October 2021

News

The latest on FEI rule-change plans

Consensus and clarity needed for better horse welfare

Strangles research a big step to better disease surveillance

Vote in the H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF

Uvex Helmets Professional Rider

Bloomfields Horse

Pikeur Amateur Rider

Stallion AI Services Pony

NAF Five Star Magic Moment

Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider

Absorbine Groom

NAF Five Star Profeet Farrier

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet

Dengie Volunteer

Horse Dialog Equestrian Club

National Hunt special

All in a day’s work: Aintree head groundsman

“The only way is up”: Ones to watch this season

The faces behind the heroes: Meet the stable staff

Legends of the sport: Altior, who scored 19 consecutive victories

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing Katie Jerram-Hunnable

Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

H&H interview: Sarah Bullimore

In the spotlight: Maxi cob Pattern Master

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Generation gap: Veteran dental advice plus vet news

Kit and property

Tip-top training spots: Bases for a business

Beyond the yard: Cosy clothing and a special gin

Hunting

The queen of hunter hirelings: Meet Jill Carenza

Hunting – a vote-winner?: An exhibition in Budapest

Team-chasing the dream: Event round-up

Hunter of a lifetime: The “fire-blowing dragon” with a split personality

Hunting directory: Additions to last week’s listing

Reports

Showjumping: Global Champions Tour Final, Aintree and more

Showing: BSPS Heritage Championships

Eventing: Bicton, Oasby, Broadway and more

Dressage: Vale View EC, Sheepgate EC and more

Racing: Cheltenham

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine