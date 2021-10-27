{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse& Hound; 28 October 2021

Horse & Hound

    • In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 28 October, we bring you all of the news on who you can vote for in the H&H Awards, supported by NAF. Plus don’t miss our National Hunt special, which includes some must-read features. We also bring you an interview with top British event rider Sarah Bullimore, and this week’s Vet Clinic looks at veteran dental advice plus some vet news too. In addition we bring you reports from showjumping, showing, eventing, racing and dressage from around the UK, plus a range of hunting features.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 28 October 2021

    News

    • The latest on FEI rule-change plans
    • Consensus and clarity needed for better horse welfare
    • Strangles research a big step to better disease surveillance

    Vote in the H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF

    • Uvex Helmets Professional Rider
    • Bloomfields Horse
    • Pikeur Amateur Rider
    • Stallion AI Services Pony
    • NAF Five Star Magic Moment
    • Tommy Hilfiger Equestrian Young Rider
    • Absorbine Groom
    • NAF Five Star Profeet Farrier
    • Baileys Horse Feeds Vet
    • Dengie Volunteer
    • Horse Dialog Equestrian Club

    National Hunt special

    • All in a day’s work: Aintree head groundsman 
    • “The only way is up”: Ones to watch this season
    • The faces behind the heroes: Meet the stable staff
    • Legends of the sport: Altior, who scored 19 consecutive victories

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Anna Ross
    • Showing Katie Jerram-Hunnable
    • Racing: Kim Bailey

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Sarah Bullimore
    • In the spotlight: Maxi cob Pattern Master
    • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet Clinic

    • Generation gap: Veteran dental advice plus vet news

    Kit and property

    • Tip-top training spots: Bases for a business
    • Beyond the yard: Cosy clothing and a special gin

    Hunting

    • The queen of hunter hirelings: Meet Jill Carenza
    • Hunting – a vote-winner?: An exhibition in Budapest
    • Team-chasing the dream: Event round-up
    • Hunter of a lifetime: The “fire-blowing dragon” with a split personality
    • Hunting directory: Additions to last week’s listing

    Reports

    • Showjumping: Global Champions Tour Final, Aintree and more 
    • Showing: BSPS Heritage Championships
    • Eventing: Bicton, Oasby, Broadway and more
    • Dressage: Vale View EC, Sheepgate EC and more
    • Racing: Cheltenham

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

