Horse & Hound; 28 May 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 28 May, read our “Charity special” issue, meet the rescued horses who have been given a new lease of life and more. In this week’s H&H interview, we talk to Petra Ingram, the chief executive of charity for working animals Brooke and in “Vet clinic” we explore the biting pests affecting your horse over the summer months. Read our feature on life in lockdown with some of the sport’s top riders, and don’t miss our “big debate” on how the showjumping world responded to Nick Skelton’s recent H&H comment. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature as we look back at the career of Marion Mould and her pony Stroller in “Legends of the sport” and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 May 2020

News

Eventing refunds in the spotlight

Membership scheme aims to benefit all

Riders urged to work smarter for sponsors

Scottish eventing loses longstanding fixture

Charity special

All in a day’s work: Moorcroft chief executive Mary Frances

A second chance: Rescued horses who have been given a new lease of life

A happy home: Could you rehome a rescue equine?

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Racing: Marcus Armytage

People and horses

H&H interview: We talk to Petra Ingram, chief executive of charity Brooke

5 minutes with: Showjumper Harriet Biddick

We can’t wait to see: New recruit to the showjumping ring Denver

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Under attack: The biting pests and parasites affecting your horse over the summer

Training

Lockdown fitness: Honing your riding muscles through dynamic power

Life lessons: Eventer William Fox-Pitt

Features

In lockdown: Living with a top rider during Covid-19

The big debate: How the showjumping world responded to Nick Skelton’s recent H&H comment

Eventing and racing: How the two sports can benefit each other

Hunting

A puppy’s life: The early days of one litter

Hunter of a lifetime: “Spooky” George

The whipper-in: How the role is pivotal to good sport

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Showjumper Marion Mould who shot to fame with her pony Stroller

