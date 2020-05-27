Horse & Hound; 28 May 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 28 May, read our “Charity special” issue, meet the rescued horses who have been given a new lease of life and more. In this week’s H&H interview, we talk to Petra Ingram, the chief executive of charity for working animals Brooke and in “Vet clinic” we explore the biting pests affecting your horse over the summer months. Read our feature on life in lockdown with some of the sport’s top riders, and don’t miss our “big debate” on how the showjumping world responded to Nick Skelton’s recent H&H comment. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature as we look back at the career of Marion Mould and her pony Stroller in “Legends of the sport” and much more.
News
- Eventing refunds in the spotlight
- Membership scheme aims to benefit all
- Riders urged to work smarter for sponsors
- Scottish eventing loses longstanding fixture
Charity special
- All in a day’s work: Moorcroft chief executive Mary Frances
- A second chance: Rescued horses who have been given a new lease of life
- A happy home: Could you rehome a rescue equine?
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Racing: Marcus Armytage
People and horses
- H&H interview: We talk to Petra Ingram, chief executive of charity Brooke
- 5 minutes with: Showjumper Harriet Biddick
- We can’t wait to see: New recruit to the showjumping ring Denver
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Under attack: The biting pests and parasites affecting your horse over the summer
Training
- Lockdown fitness: Honing your riding muscles through dynamic power
- Life lessons: Eventer William Fox-Pitt
Features
- In lockdown: Living with a top rider during Covid-19
- The big debate: How the showjumping world responded to Nick Skelton’s recent H&H comment
- Eventing and racing: How the two sports can benefit each other
Hunting
- A puppy’s life: The early days of one litter
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Spooky” George
- The whipper-in: How the role is pivotal to good sport
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Showjumper Marion Mould who shot to fame with her pony Stroller
Classified ads
- Horses for sale