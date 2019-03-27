Horse & Hound; 28 March 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 28 March 2019, don’t miss our ‘Showing special’ including we visit producer, breeder and judge Jerome Harforth, plus read our feature on home-producing and much more. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore methods for giving horses medicine, and we visit point-to-point duo Francesca Nimmo and Charlie Poste. We also have reports from the Harborough Ride, plus eventing action from Gatcombe, racing from Newbury and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 March 2019
News
- Cutting-edge research could improve tendon injury treatment
- Venues’ investment good news for the sport
- The impact of electric cars on horses discussed in parliament
- How minimum wage increase could have positive effects
Showing special
- Jerome Harforth: The producer, breeder and judge
- What’s in a mark? Does judging by numbers work?
- DIY showing: Inspiring home-producers
- Judge needed! Why shows struggle to find judges and how to become one
Features
- Royal Windsor: Free ticket for every reader
- Access all areas: We visit pointing duo Francesca Nimmo and Charlie Poste
- Transport special: An ultimate guide to safe and smooth towing
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The racehorse trainer’s wife
- Property: Dream homes for over £1m
- Motoring: Electric cars
- Vet clinic: Ways of giving medicine to horses
- H&H interview: Swedish eventer Ludwig Svennerstal
- Fix it: Nikki Barker on improving the half-pass
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Julie Templeton
Hunting
- Out with… The East Cornwall
- Hunter of a lifetime: Louie, who jumps anything
- Harborough Ride: Hunt ride queen Yvonne Goss dominates once again
- Hunt stalwart: Supporter Charles Dixey
Reports
- Eventing: Gatcombe, Great Witchingham and more
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights
- Showing: BSPS Scottish Winter Show
- Racing: Newbury and Kelso
- Team chasing: Farmers Bloodhounds
- Point-to-point: Garthorpe and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale