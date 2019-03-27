Trending:

Horse & Hound; 28 March 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 28 March 2019, don’t miss our ‘Showing special’ including we visit producer, breeder and judge Jerome Harforth, plus read our feature on home-producing and much more. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore methods for giving horses medicine, and we visit point-to-point duo Francesca Nimmo and Charlie Poste. We also have reports from the Harborough Ride, plus eventing action from Gatcombe, racing from Newbury and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 March 2019

News

  • Cutting-edge research could improve tendon injury treatment
  • Venues’ investment good news for the sport
  • The impact of electric cars on horses discussed in parliament
  • How minimum wage increase could have positive effects

Showing special

  • Jerome Harforth: The producer, breeder and judge
  • What’s in a mark? Does judging by numbers work?
  • DIY showing: Inspiring home-producers
  • Judge needed! Why shows struggle to find judges and how to become one

Features

  • Royal Windsor: Free ticket for every reader
  • Access all areas: We visit pointing duo Francesca Nimmo and Charlie Poste
  • Transport special: An ultimate guide to safe and smooth towing

Regulars

  • All in a day’s work: The racehorse trainer’s wife
  • Property: Dream homes for over £1m
  • Motoring: Electric cars
  • Vet clinic: Ways of giving medicine to horses
  • H&H interview: Swedish eventer Ludwig Svennerstal
  • Fix it: Nikki Barker on improving the half-pass
  • Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon

Opinion

  • Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
  • Eventing: Mark Phillips
  • Dressage: Carl Hester
  • Showing: Julie Templeton

Hunting

  • Out with… The East Cornwall
  • Hunter of a lifetime: Louie, who jumps anything
  • Harborough Ride: Hunt ride queen Yvonne Goss dominates once again
  • Hunt stalwart: Supporter Charles Dixey

Reports

  • Eventing: Gatcombe, Great Witchingham and more
  • Dressage: Highlights
  • Showjumping: Highlights
  • Showing: BSPS Scottish Winter Show
  • Racing: Newbury and Kelso
  • Team chasing: Farmers Bloodhounds
  • Point-to-point: Garthorpe and more

