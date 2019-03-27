Horse & Hound; 28 March 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 28 March 2019, don’t miss our ‘Showing special’ including we visit producer, breeder and judge Jerome Harforth, plus read our feature on home-producing and much more. In this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ we explore methods for giving horses medicine, and we visit point-to-point duo Francesca Nimmo and Charlie Poste. We also have reports from the Harborough Ride, plus eventing action from Gatcombe, racing from Newbury and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 March 2019

News

Cutting-edge research could improve tendon injury treatment

Venues’ investment good news for the sport

The impact of electric cars on horses discussed in parliament

How minimum wage increase could have positive effects

Showing special

Jerome Harforth: The producer, breeder and judge

What’s in a mark? Does judging by numbers work?

DIY showing: Inspiring home-producers

Judge needed! Why shows struggle to find judges and how to become one

Features

Royal Windsor: Free ticket for every reader

Access all areas: We visit pointing duo Francesca Nimmo and Charlie Poste

Transport special: An ultimate guide to safe and smooth towing

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The racehorse trainer’s wife

Property: Dream homes for over £1m

Motoring: Electric cars

Vet clinic: Ways of giving medicine to horses

H&H interview: Swedish eventer Ludwig Svennerstal

Fix it: Nikki Barker on improving the half-pass

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showing: Julie Templeton

Hunting

Out with… The East Cornwall

Hunter of a lifetime: Louie, who jumps anything

Harborough Ride: Hunt ride queen Yvonne Goss dominates once again

Hunt stalwart: Supporter Charles Dixey

Reports

Eventing: Gatcombe, Great Witchingham and more

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Showing: BSPS Scottish Winter Show

Racing: Newbury and Kelso

Team chasing: Farmers Bloodhounds

Point-to-point: Garthorpe and more

