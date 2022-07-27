Horse & Hound; 28 July 2022





The cover of this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 28 July, you can read our full World Championships preview, which includes information on how to follow all of the action, a more in-depth look into the showjumping, dressage and para dressage teams that the British squad will be sending, plus we investigate the art of being a chef d’equipe. This week’s magazine also features our Wales special, where we take a look at hat makes the country ideal for an equestrian base and much more. You can also catch up on all the latest news in the equestrian world, plus read an interview with Irish dressage rider Abi Lyle on her upcoming team debut at the World Championships. This issue includes our full Royal Welsh report and this week’s exclusive columns are from Pammy Hutton, Adam Cromarty and Robert Walker. The Vet Clinic looks at which horses are prone to thoracic fractures and what the treatment options are. You can also catch up on the reports from eventing, showing, showjumping and dressage action from around the UK, plus don’t miss our comprehensive Festival of Hunting report from Peterborough.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 28 July 2022

News

Hunting Act conviction appeal raises questions about justice

Diversity: real change rather than just ticking boxes

How going green benefits the whole industry

Burghley launches live-stream service

World Champs preview

Get all the action: Timetable, how to follow with H&H , where to watch the action and more

, where to watch the action and more Dressage: Can Lottie Fry lead British success?

Showjumping: Strong British quartet aim to end a world medal drought

Para dressage: Will Britain claim back the gold?

The crucial cog: The art of being a chef d’equipe

Wales special

Wonderful Wales: Properties offering value for money in Wales

Welcome to Wales: What makes the country ideal for an equestrian base

A Welsh adventure: Need a horsey break? Check out these riding holidays

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

Showing: Robert Walker

People and horses

H&H interview: Irish dressage rider Abi Lyle on her upcoming team debut

All in a day’s work: Festival of British Eventing event director

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Snap and crackle: Which horses are prone to thoracic fractures and what are the treatment options?

Kit focus

Don’t knock it: A selection of brushing boots to protect your horses’ legs

Reports

Showing: Royal Welsh, The Showing Register Summer, Stithians, NPS Area 7 and more

Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Upton House and Moreton

Dressage: Sparsholt College, Dressage at Belmoredean, Hunters, Reaseheath College and Saddlesdane EC

Showjumping: Bicton Arena, Arena UK and Morris EC Summer Pony Premier

Hunting

Record four-timer for the Heythrop: The Gloucestershire pack rule in the foxhound ring

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine