Horse & Hound; 28 December 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Friday 28 December 2018, don’t miss our report from Olympia, including the showjumping and dressage action, plus check out our ‘Access all areas’ — we visit Carl Hester’s former pupils, Lucy Cartwright and Daniel Bremner, at home in the Cotswolds. Read our feature about extraordinary equines, and test yourself with our quiz of the year, plus read our hunting report from the Wilton and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 December 2018

News

Falls footage to improve rider safety

Can endurance move on from its troubled past?

Riders’ changing insurance habits

Too many ponies dying on the roads

Olympia report



Showjumping: All the action from the London spectacular

Comment: Holly Smith

Dressage: German rider defies the formbook on his first Olympia visit

Comment: Anna Ross

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The biomechanist

Fix it: Dressage rider Richard Davison on improving a horse’s flexibility

Vet clinic: Test your knowledge with our quiz

H&H interview: Event rider Imogen Murray

Property: Equestrian homes in Kent

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”

Features

Access all areas: We visit Carl Hester’s former pupils Daniel Bremner and Lucy Cartwright at their set-up in the Cotswolds

Extraordinary equines: From a safari horse to a determined Shetland

H&H’s quiz of the year: What can you remember about 2018?

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Hunting: Sue Spence

Hunting

Pack of the week: The Wilton

From dream to reality: What is involved in opening up new hunting country

Hunter of a lifetime: Brilliant Grafton duo Mustard and Bingley

Hunting life: New roles announced and more

Reports

Dressage: Highlights

Classified ads



Horses for sale

