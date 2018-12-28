Horse & Hound; 28 December 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Friday 28 December 2018, don’t miss our report from Olympia, including the showjumping and dressage action, plus check out our ‘Access all areas’ — we visit Carl Hester’s former pupils, Lucy Cartwright and Daniel Bremner, at home in the Cotswolds. Read our feature about extraordinary equines, and test yourself with our quiz of the year, plus read our hunting report from the Wilton and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 28 December 2018
News
- Falls footage to improve rider safety
- Can endurance move on from its troubled past?
- Riders’ changing insurance habits
- Too many ponies dying on the roads
Olympia report
- Showjumping: All the action from the London spectacular
- Comment: Holly Smith
- Dressage: German rider defies the formbook on his first Olympia visit
- Comment: Anna Ross
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The biomechanist
- Fix it: Dressage rider Richard Davison on improving a horse’s flexibility
- Vet clinic: Test your knowledge with our quiz
- H&H interview: Event rider Imogen Murray
- Property: Equestrian homes in Kent
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoon “The Final Straw”
Features
- Access all areas: We visit Carl Hester’s former pupils Daniel Bremner and Lucy Cartwright at their set-up in the Cotswolds
- Extraordinary equines: From a safari horse to a determined Shetland
- H&H’s quiz of the year: What can you remember about 2018?
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Hunting: Sue Spence
Hunting
- Pack of the week: The Wilton
- From dream to reality: What is involved in opening up new hunting country
- Hunter of a lifetime: Brilliant Grafton duo Mustard and Bingley
- Hunting life: New roles announced and more
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
Classified ads
- Horses for sale