Horse & Hound; 27 June 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 27 June, read the full report from the Hickstead Derby meeting, which includes all the news from the showjumpng and showing classes. Also this week, read an interview with working hunter specialists Kelly and Ruby Ward, plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, read a feature with four-time medallist Ian Stark, and we find out some more about the story behind a picture of Nick Skelton and Big Star winning gold at the 2016 Rio Games. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on how to make vets’ lives easier. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Robert Walker for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping, racing and showing reports, while hunting fans can read an interview with James Buckle, who is retiring from the Essex and Suffolk mastership after 30 years.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 June 2024
News
- Funnell’s famous five
- Rider weight and mental health in spotlight
- Welfare stewards’ aim to make a difference
- Survey shows ‘worrying picture’ for horse owners
Hickstead Derby
- Funnell celebrates historic fifth win: Full analysis of the big class
- ‘I am absolutely buzzing’: Speed Derby
- ‘She jumped her socks off’: International
- Marseille is très bien: National championships
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- H&H interview: Working hunter specialists Kelly and Ruby Ward
- All in a day’s work: The saddle repairer
- Olympic story: Four-time medallist Ian Stark
- The picture, the story: Nick Skelton and Big Star
Vet clinic
-
Occupational hazards: Making vets’ lives safer
Property and kit
- On the wish list: Listed properties in idyllic places
- Team colours: Clothing to boost the Olympic spirit
Reports
- Showjumping: Action from the Royal Highland
- Racing: Royal Ascot
- Showing: Royal Highland, Royal Three Counties and Royal Cheshire County
- Dressage: Vale View Premier League, Duchy College, Chard Equestrian, Rockrose EC and more
- Eventing: Nunney, Northallerton and Catton Park
Hunting
-
‘It’s about having a family atmosphere’: James Buckle on retiring from the Essex and Suffolk mastership after 30 years
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more