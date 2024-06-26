Horse & Hound; 27 June 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 27 June, read the full report from the Hickstead Derby meeting, which includes all the news from the showjumpng and showing classes. Also this week, read an interview with working hunter specialists Kelly and Ruby Ward, plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, read a feature with four-time medallist Ian Stark, and we find out some more about the story behind a picture of Nick Skelton and Big Star winning gold at the 2016 Rio Games. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on how to make vets’ lives easier. We have exclusive columns from Mark Phillips and Robert Walker for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping, racing and showing reports, while hunting fans can read an interview with James Buckle, who is retiring from the Essex and Suffolk mastership after 30 years.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 June 2024

News

Funnell’s famous five

Rider weight and mental health in spotlight

Welfare stewards’ aim to make a difference

Survey shows ‘worrying picture’ for horse owners

Hickstead Derby

Funnell celebrates historic fifth win: Full analysis of the big class

‘I am absolutely buzzing’: Speed Derby

‘She jumped her socks off’: International

Marseille is très bien: National championships

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Showing: Robert Walker

People and horses

H&H interview: Working hunter specialists Kelly and Ruby Ward

H&H interview: Working hunter specialists Kelly and Ruby Ward

All in a day's work: The saddle repairer

Olympic story: Four-time medallist Ian Stark

The picture, the story: Nick Skelton and Big Star

Vet clinic

Occupational hazards: Making vets’ lives safer

Property and kit

On the wish list: Listed properties in idyllic places

On the wish list: Listed properties in idyllic places

Team colours: Clothing to boost the Olympic spirit

Reports

Showjumping: Action from the Royal Highland

Showjumping: Action from the Royal Highland

Racing: Royal Ascot

Showing: Royal Highland, Royal Three Counties and Royal Cheshire County

Dressage: Vale View Premier League, Duchy College, Chard Equestrian, Rockrose EC and more

Eventing: Nunney, Northallerton and Catton Park

Hunting

‘It’s about having a family atmosphere’: James Buckle on retiring from the Essex and Suffolk mastership after 30 years

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

