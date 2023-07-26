Horse & Hound; 27 July 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 27 July, includes a feature where we put the spotlight on Charlotte Dujardin’s top ride and potential Europeans contender Imhotep. In the H&H interview, read about working hunter breakthrough star Ellie Hirst. We also take a trip down memory lane to Horse & Hound in 1909, plus you can also read an extract from renowned eventing trainer Caroline Moore’s new book. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate windgalls and what you need to know about these soft swellings around the horse’s fetlock. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March and Graham Fletcher, for eventing and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you the full report from the Festival of Hunting.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 July 2023
News
- New drug combination could bring hope for equine arthritis
- Calls to use data to help with eventing safety
- Kissing spines: treatment is just the start of the journey
- New campaign launched for hunting
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Piggy March
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
People and horses
- H&H interview: Working hunter breakthrough star Ellie Hirst
- All in a day’s work: The chair of British Horse Loggers
- In the spotlight: Charlotte Dujardin’s top ride and potential Europeans contender Imhotep
- Memory Lane: A journal for every sportsman – H&H in 1909
Vet clinic
- Windgalls – when to worry: What you need to know about these soft swellings around the horse’s fetlock
Features
- A manual for a champion: Extract from renowned eventing trainer Caroline Moore’s book
Kit and property
- Happy hacking: Properties with excellent off-road riding
- Ready for action: Cross-country boots to protect your horse’s legs
Reports
- Dressage: Young rider and junior Europeans, Rockrose Equestrian, Kelsall Hill and more
- Eventing: Upton House, Richmond, Forgandenny, Moreton and Jardy
- Showjumping: Bicton, Arena UK, Morris EC summer pony premier and youth championships
- Showing: TSR Amateur Summer
Hunting
- A ‘perfect’ doghound secures another title for the Heythrop: Festival of Hunting
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more