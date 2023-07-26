Horse & Hound; 27 July 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 27 July, includes a feature where we put the spotlight on Charlotte Dujardin’s top ride and potential Europeans contender Imhotep. In the H&H interview, read about working hunter breakthrough star Ellie Hirst. We also take a trip down memory lane to Horse & Hound in 1909, plus you can also read an extract from renowned eventing trainer Caroline Moore’s new book. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we investigate windgalls and what you need to know about these soft swellings around the horse’s fetlock. We have exclusive columns from Piggy March and Graham Fletcher, for eventing and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping and showing from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we bring you the full report from the Festival of Hunting.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 July 2023

News

New drug combination could bring hope for equine arthritis

Calls to use data to help with eventing safety

Kissing spines: treatment is just the start of the journey

New campaign launched for hunting

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Piggy March

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

People and horses

H&H interview: Working hunter breakthrough star Ellie Hirst

All in a day's work: The chair of British Horse Loggers

In the spotlight: Charlotte Dujardin’s top ride and potential Europeans contender Imhotep

Memory Lane: A journal for every sportsman – H&H in 1909

Vet clinic

Windgalls – when to worry: What you need to know about these soft swellings around the horse’s fetlock

Features

A manual for a champion: Extract from renowned eventing trainer Caroline Moore’s book

Kit and property

Happy hacking: Properties with excellent off-road riding

Ready for action: Cross-country boots to protect your horse’s legs

Reports

Dressage: Young rider and junior Europeans, Rockrose Equestrian, Kelsall Hill and more

Eventing: Upton House, Richmond, Forgandenny, Moreton and Jardy

Showjumping: Bicton, Arena UK, Morris EC summer pony premier and youth championships

Showing: TSR Amateur Summer

Hunting

A ‘perfect’ doghound secures another title for the Heythrop: Festival of Hunting

