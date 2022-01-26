Horse & Hound; 27 January 2022





This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 27 January, contains our groom’s special, which includes an interview with Alan Davies, groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin and more. This week’s training pages we find out how and why to lunge your horse, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at how hydrotherapy benefits horses. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy, including following Laura Collett on a day’s hunting with the Beaufort.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 January 2022

News

Riders unite against “scumbag” tack thieves

Riders unite against “scumbag” tack thieves Para dressage World and Nations Cups in discussion

Voting on major horse sport decisions in the spotlight

Debate over proposed animal sentience law

Groom’s special

H&H interview: Alan Davies, groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin

“This job is a way of life”: Dedicated grooms from across the horseworld

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showing: Robert Walker

People and horses

All in a day’s work: Hatmaker

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet Clinic

Making waves: How hydrotherapy benefits horses

Training

Training: How and why to lunge your horse

A vet’s life: Why offering food is a great pony “shrinker”

Diet of champions: Ensuring performance horses receive the right nutrition

Kit and property

Pick and mix: The market has something for every need

Healthy functions: Vitamin and mineral supplements

Hunting

“I had the most brilliant time”: Laura Collett enjoys a day’s hunting with the Beaufort

Hunter of a lifetime: Beano, who would jump anything and once starred in an advert for mustard

Hunting in North America: The packs, hounds, country and quarry

Reports

Showjumping: Northcote Stud Winter Classic, Chard Equestrian, Prestige Equestrian Centre and Abu Dhabi

Dressage: Burrows Court Farm, Keysoe Area Festival and Alnwick Ford Equestrian

Racing: Lingfield, Ascot and Haydock

Point-to-point: Tiverton Foxhounds, Heythrop, Royal Artillery and Jedforest

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

