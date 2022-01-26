Horse & Hound; 27 January 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 27 January, contains our groom’s special, which includes an interview with Alan Davies, groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin and more. This week’s training pages we find out how and why to lunge your horse, while in Vet Clinic we take a look at how hydrotherapy benefits horses. In addition, we bring you action from the world of showjumping, dressage, racing and point-to-pointing, plus there’s a range of hunting features to enjoy, including following Laura Collett on a day’s hunting with the Beaufort.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 27 January 2022
News
- Riders unite against “scumbag” tack thieves
- Para dressage World and Nations Cups in discussion
- Voting on major horse sport decisions in the spotlight
- Debate over proposed animal sentience law
Groom’s special
- H&H interview: Alan Davies, groom to Carl Hester and Charlotte Dujardin
- “This job is a way of life”: Dedicated grooms from across the horseworld
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Robert Walker
People and horses
- All in a day’s work: Hatmaker
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet Clinic
- Making waves: How hydrotherapy benefits horses
Training
- Training: How and why to lunge your horse
- A vet’s life: Why offering food is a great pony “shrinker”
- Diet of champions: Ensuring performance horses receive the right nutrition
Kit and property
- Pick and mix: The market has something for every need
- Healthy functions: Vitamin and mineral supplements
Hunting
- “I had the most brilliant time”: Laura Collett enjoys a day’s hunting with the Beaufort
- Hunter of a lifetime: Beano, who would jump anything and once starred in an advert for mustard
- Hunting in North America: The packs, hounds, country and quarry
Reports
- Showjumping: Northcote Stud Winter Classic, Chard Equestrian, Prestige Equestrian Centre and Abu Dhabi
- Dressage: Burrows Court Farm, Keysoe Area Festival and Alnwick Ford Equestrian
- Racing: Lingfield, Ascot and Haydock
- Point-to-point: Tiverton Foxhounds, Heythrop, Royal Artillery and Jedforest
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more