Horse & Hound; 27 August 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 27 August, don’t miss our full report from the dressage winter championships, read all about the winners from an action-packed week at Hartpury. Plus, check out our “Transport special” including experts discuss lorry maintenance and we explore luxury livings. In H&H interview, we talk to Flat jockey Megan Nicholls, daughter of champion trainer Paul Nicholls, and course-designer Sue Benson reveals her life lessons. In this week’s “Vet clinic” read about how advances in veterinary medicine can extend a horse’s active years. We have reports from across the disciplines, and don’t miss “Hunting life” on how hunts are fighting back against rubbish in the countryside. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” on Blyth Tait – the story of New Zealand’s world and Olympic eventing champion.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 27 August 2020
News
- Calls for clarity on Scottish sport resumption
- Quarantine: Riders undergo Covid-19 tests
- We must all help end equine crisis
- Team chasing is raring to go
Dressage winter championships
- Euphoric victory: Event rider scores his best win yet, a horse called Corona dominates and much more
Transport special
- Lorry maintenance: Experts on how to make sure your lorry is fit for the road
- Luxury living: A sneak peek at some of the most salubrious lorries out there
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Alice Oppenheimer
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
People and horses
- H&H interview: Flat jockey Megan Nicholls on the future for female riders and her switch from jumps
- 5 minutes with: Irish eventer Susie Berry tells us about her inspirations
- All in a day’s work: Trophy maker Kiki Gregson
- Life lessons: Course-designer Sue Benson on never doing anything badly
- Ones to watch: Royal Ascot winner Alpine Star
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- A healthy horse for longer: How advances in veterinary medicine can help eke out a horse’s active years
Reports
- Eventing: Burgham and more
- Showjumping: Bolesworth Young Horse Championships and more
- Showing: Highlights
- Racing: York
Hunting
- Hunting life: How hunts are fighting against rubbish
- Comment: Matt Ramsden
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Blyth Tait – the story of New Zealand’s world and Olympic eventing champion
Classified ads
- Horses for sale