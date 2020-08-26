Horse & Hound; 27 August 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 27 August, don’t miss our full report from the dressage winter championships, read all about the winners from an action-packed week at Hartpury. Plus, check out our “Transport special” including experts discuss lorry maintenance and we explore luxury livings. In H&H interview, we talk to Flat jockey Megan Nicholls, daughter of champion trainer Paul Nicholls, and course-designer Sue Benson reveals her life lessons. In this week’s “Vet clinic” read about how advances in veterinary medicine can extend a horse’s active years. We have reports from across the disciplines, and don’t miss “Hunting life” on how hunts are fighting back against rubbish in the countryside. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” on Blyth Tait – the story of New Zealand’s world and Olympic eventing champion.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 27 August 2020

News

Calls for clarity on Scottish sport resumption

Quarantine: Riders undergo Covid-19 tests

We must all help end equine crisis

Team chasing is raring to go

Dressage winter championships

Euphoric victory: Event rider scores his best win yet, a horse called Corona dominates and much more

Transport special



Lorry maintenance: Experts on how to make sure your lorry is fit for the road

Luxury living: A sneak peek at some of the most salubrious lorries out there

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Alice Oppenheimer

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Showing: Simon Reynolds

People and horses

H&H interview: Flat jockey Megan Nicholls on the future for female riders and her switch from jumps

5 minutes with: Irish eventer Susie Berry tells us about her inspirations

All in a day’s work: Trophy maker Kiki Gregson

Life lessons: Course-designer Sue Benson on never doing anything badly

Ones to watch: Royal Ascot winner Alpine Star

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

A healthy horse for longer: How advances in veterinary medicine can help eke out a horse’s active years

Reports

Eventing: Burgham and more

Showjumping: Bolesworth Young Horse Championships and more

Showing: Highlights

Racing: York

Hunting

Hunting life: How hunts are fighting against rubbish

Comment: Matt Ramsden

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Blyth Tait – the story of New Zealand’s world and Olympic eventing champion

Classified ads



Horses for sale

