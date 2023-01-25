Horse & Hound; 26 January 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 26 January, features our grooms’ special, which includes taking a look back on top grooms’ happiest memories, how to, if you are a groom, look after yourself as well as the horses, and plenty more besides. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with US championship event rider Ariel Grald, plus we put the spotlight on Badminton winner and Olympic gold medallist London 52 and more. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate what to do when a horse has colic. We have an exclusive columns from Robert Walker, Davy Russell and Rob Williams for showing, racing and hunting aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage and showjumping action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we have pictures from a day with the Cottesmore, where former H&H editor Michael Clayton is remembered, meet hunter of a lifetime Hapless, who was orphaned at birth and hunted for 17 successive seasons and plenty more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 26 January 2023
News
- Policing review ‘backfires’ on hunt saboteurs
- Action to be taken on fireworks after horses’ deaths
- ‘No horse, no sport’: concerns over breeding costs
- Equestrians are custodians of the landscape
Grooms’ special
- All in a day’s work: The Arc-winning groom
- ‘The best moment of my life’: Top grooms’ happiest memories
- Healthy in body and mind: Look after yourself as well as the horses
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showing: Robert Walker
- Racing: Davy Russell
People and horses
- H&H interview: US championship event rider Ariel Grald
- In the spotlight: Badminton winner and Olympic gold medallist London 52
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Time to A.C.T:. What to do when a horse has colic
Kit and property
- Popular places: Homes in stunning locations
- Covering all bases: Broad-spectrum supplemements
Features
- Recipe for success: Diets for grassroots horses
- Unlocking potential: Our series on making money from horses continues with a look at building a coaching business
- ‘Better than my wedding day’: Charity races
Hunting
- High Leicestershire: Pictures from a day with the Cottesmore, where former H&H editor Michael Clayton is remembered
- Opinion: Rob Williams
- Legends of the chase: Derek Gardiner, who spent 27 seasons at the Goathland
- Hunter of a lifetime: Hapless, who was orphaned at birth and hunted for 17 successive seasons
Reports
- Showjumping: Small pony premier at Aintree EC and Kelsall Hill EC
- Dressage: Addington Area Festival, Vale View Equestrian and more
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more