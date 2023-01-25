Horse & Hound; 26 January 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 26 January, features our grooms’ special, which includes taking a look back on top grooms’ happiest memories, how to, if you are a groom, look after yourself as well as the horses, and plenty more besides. Also in this week’s issue, you can read an interview with US championship event rider Ariel Grald, plus we put the spotlight on Badminton winner and Olympic gold medallist London 52 and more. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate what to do when a horse has colic. We have an exclusive columns from Robert Walker, Davy Russell and Rob Williams for showing, racing and hunting aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage and showjumping action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we have pictures from a day with the Cottesmore, where former H&H editor Michael Clayton is remembered, meet hunter of a lifetime Hapless, who was orphaned at birth and hunted for 17 successive seasons and plenty more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 26 January 2023

News

Policing review ‘backfires’ on hunt saboteurs

Action to be taken on fireworks after horses’ deaths

‘No horse, no sport’: concerns over breeding costs

Equestrians are custodians of the landscape

Grooms’ special

All in a day’s work: The Arc-winning groom

‘The best moment of my life’: Top grooms’ happiest memories

Healthy in body and mind: Look after yourself as well as the horses

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showing: Robert Walker

Racing: Davy Russell

People and horses

H&H interview: US championship event rider Ariel Grald

In the spotlight: Badminton winner and Olympic gold medallist London 52

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Time to A.C.T:. What to do when a horse has colic

Kit and property

Popular places: Homes in stunning locations

Covering all bases: Broad-spectrum supplemements

Features

Recipe for success: Diets for grassroots horses

Unlocking potential: Our series on making money from horses continues with a look at building a coaching business

‘Better than my wedding day’: Charity races

Hunting

High Leicestershire: Pictures from a day with the Cottesmore, where former H&H editor Michael Clayton is remembered

editor Michael Clayton is remembered Opinion: Rob Williams

Legends of the chase: Derek Gardiner, who spent 27 seasons at the Goathland

Hunter of a lifetime: Hapless, who was orphaned at birth and hunted for 17 successive seasons

Reports

Showjumping: Small pony premier at Aintree EC and Kelsall Hill EC

Dressage: Addington Area Festival, Vale View Equestrian and more

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine