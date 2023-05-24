Horse & Hound; 25 May 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 25 May, don’t miss our showjumping special, which includes an investigation into horses that compete barefoot, plus we take a look at the top riders who have taken unusual routes to success. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss our pretty special, with a focus on Devon and we take a look at what’s hot and what’s not in today’s property market. You can also read an interview with legendary trainer Ruth McMullen and we also enter the archives and take a trip down memory lane to look back at Sheila Wilcox’s 1968 Burghley win. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we shine a light on the essential checks you can do to help you spot health problems in your horse early. We have exclusive columns from Anna Ross and Martin Jones for dressage and showing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, we round up the latest Hunting Life news, and you can read a column from huntsman Gareth Watchman.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 25 May 2023
News
- British Eventing abandonment insurance review after cancellations
- Olympic tickets: joy and frustration as equestrian events sell out
- Implications of injury payout for riding schools
- Major events swap dates for 2024
Showjumping special
- Barefoot – a fad or the future: We investigate
- Unusual routes to success: Top riders who took their own path
Property special
- Heavenly Devon: Why riders love the south-east
- A change of scene: What’s hot and what’s not in today’s property market
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showing: Martin Jones
People and horses
- H&H interview: Legendary trainer Ruth McMullen
- All in a day’s work: Sports performance coach
- In the spotlight: World eventing team silver medallist Off The Record
- Memory Lane: Sheila Wilcox’s 1968 Burghley win
Vet clinic
- Know your horse: Essential checks to help you spot health problems early
Kit focus
- Prepared for pests: A selection of fly sprays
Reports
- Showjumping: Hamburg, South View EC, Ayr and Pyecombe EC
- Showing: BSPS Area 2B Lancashire Championships, Nottinghamshire County and more
- Eventing: Floors Castle, Llanymynech and more
- Dressage: Kings Sedgemoor EC and more
- Point-to-point: Exmoor Foxhounds and more
Hunting
- Hunting Life: Mark Heuff takes the Silver Spur
- Opinion: Gareth Watchman
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more