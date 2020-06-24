Horse & Hound; 25 June 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 25 June, don’t miss our “Coloured horse special” including features on the science behind these horses’ colouring, and riders who have enjoyed success on coloured horses. Read our “Vet clinic” in which we explore how to raise a healthy horse and understanding a horse’s growth, plus we talk to Irish dressage star Kate Dwyer in this week’s H&H interview. Check out the horse we can’t wait to see again, impressive showjumping stallion Arena UK Winston, and we also take a look at the latest design innovations. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we look back at the brilliant showjumping career of Eddie Macken and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 25 June 2020

News

Confusion as indoor arenas still closed as shops open

Change hoped for on contamination “nightmare”

Ponies (UK) change after legal battle

Coloured horse special

Coloured success: Riders on top coloured horses

Horse hero: Double HOYS winner Bart

The science: We explore the genetic palette of colour

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

Showing: Simon Reynolds

Racing: Jim Crowley

People and horses

H&H interview: Irish dressage star Kate Dwyer

5 minutes with: National Hunt jockey Nick Scholfield

All in a day’s work: Para coach Anna Miller

We can’t wait to see: Impressive showjumping stallion Arena UK Winston

Charity spotlight: By Stable Lives

Life lessons: Show horse producer Danielle Heath on striding out for the judges

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

The early years: Raising a healthy horse and understanding his growth

Feature

Performance tack: H&H looks at the latest design innovations

Report

Racing: All the action from Royal Ascot

Hunting

Heythrop Rosebud: A family’s love for a special hound and her offspring

Comment: Richard Gurney

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The brilliant career of Irish showjumper Eddie Macken

