Horse & Hound; 25 June 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 25 June, don’t miss our “Coloured horse special” including features on the science behind these horses’ colouring, and riders who have enjoyed success on coloured horses. Read our “Vet clinic” in which we explore how to raise a healthy horse and understanding a horse’s growth, plus we talk to Irish dressage star Kate Dwyer in this week’s H&H interview. Check out the horse we can’t wait to see again, impressive showjumping stallion Arena UK Winston, and we also take a look at the latest design innovations. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we look back at the brilliant showjumping career of Eddie Macken and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 25 June 2020
News
- Confusion as indoor arenas still closed as shops open
- Change hoped for on contamination “nightmare”
- Ponies (UK) change after legal battle
Coloured horse special
- Coloured success: Riders on top coloured horses
- Horse hero: Double HOYS winner Bart
- The science: We explore the genetic palette of colour
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
- Showing: Simon Reynolds
- Racing: Jim Crowley
People and horses
- H&H interview: Irish dressage star Kate Dwyer
- 5 minutes with: National Hunt jockey Nick Scholfield
- All in a day’s work: Para coach Anna Miller
- We can’t wait to see: Impressive showjumping stallion Arena UK Winston
- Charity spotlight: By Stable Lives
- Life lessons: Show horse producer Danielle Heath on striding out for the judges
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- The early years: Raising a healthy horse and understanding his growth
Feature
- Performance tack: H&H looks at the latest design innovations
Report
- Racing: All the action from Royal Ascot
Hunting
- Heythrop Rosebud: A family’s love for a special hound and her offspring
- Comment: Richard Gurney
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The brilliant career of Irish showjumper Eddie Macken
Classified ads
- Horses for sale: 110 horses on sale this week