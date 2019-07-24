Horse & Hound; 25 July 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 25 July 2019, check out our ‘Natives special’ issue, including features on the ultra-talented native ponies competing across the disciplines, plus the breed’s potential health problems and much more. We also talk to this year’s teenage Hickstead Derby winner, Mikey Pender, about his landmark victory and his future goals. Plus read Mark Phillips’ exclusive comment on whether the eventing rules are pushing riders to be unsafe, and find out about the colic study aiming to save horses’ lives.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 25 July 2019
News
- Questions raised over Tokyo qualification
- Colic study aims to save horses’ lives
- Breeders must be aware to preserve our natives’ future
- Donkeys could be wiped out by skin trade
Native special
- Vet clinic: Potential health problems for natives
- An ancient breed: The Carneddau ponies from the Snowdonia mountains
- The over-achievers: We meet some talented natives winning across the disciplines
- Rare gems: The people working to protect the endangered native breeds
Feature
- Products: Supplements to help your horse during the summer competition months
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The prison therapist
- Property: In Suffolk
- Motoring: Vehicles perfect for towing two tonnes
- H&H interview: Hickstead Derby winner Mikey Pender on his big victory and goals
- Fix it: Irish eventer Austin O’Connor on teaching a horse to land on the correct lead
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
- Hunting: Matt Ramsden
Reports
- Eventing: Aachen, Aston-le-Walls and highlights
- Dressage: Aachen, Richmond and more
- Showjumping: Aachen, Arena UK plus more
- Showing: Scottish Horse Show, TSR Summer, Ashby, Stithians and more
- Hunting: Festival of Hunting
- Polo: Cowdray Park and Guards Polo Club
- Sport horse breeding: Brightwells Elite Showjumping Auction
Classified ads
- Horses for sale
