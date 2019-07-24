Horse & Hound; 25 July 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 25 July 2019, check out our ‘Natives special’ issue, including features on the ultra-talented native ponies competing across the disciplines, plus the breed’s potential health problems and much more. We also talk to this year’s teenage Hickstead Derby winner, Mikey Pender, about his landmark victory and his future goals. Plus read Mark Phillips’ exclusive comment on whether the eventing rules are pushing riders to be unsafe, and find out about the colic study aiming to save horses’ lives.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 25 July 2019

News

Questions raised over Tokyo qualification

Colic study aims to save horses’ lives

Breeders must be aware to preserve our natives’ future

Donkeys could be wiped out by skin trade

Native special



Vet clinic: Potential health problems for natives

An ancient breed: The Carneddau ponies from the Snowdonia mountains

The over-achievers: We meet some talented natives winning across the disciplines

Rare gems: The people working to protect the endangered native breeds

Feature

Products: Supplements to help your horse during the summer competition months

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The prison therapist

Property: In Suffolk

Motoring: Vehicles perfect for towing two tonnes

H&H interview: Hickstead Derby winner Mikey Pender on his big victory and goals

Fix it: Irish eventer Austin O’Connor on teaching a horse to land on the correct lead

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Hunting: Matt Ramsden

Reports

Eventing: Aachen, Aston- le-Walls and highlights



le-Walls and highlights Dressage: Aachen, Richmond and more

Showjumping: Aachen, Arena UK plus more

Showing: Scottish Horse Show, TSR Summer, Ashby, Stithians and more

Hunting: Festival of Hunting

Polo: Cowdray Park and Guards Polo Club

Sport horse breeding: Brightwells Elite Showjumping Auction

Classified ads



Horses for sale

