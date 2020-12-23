Horse & Hound; 24 December 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 24 December, don’t miss a huge range of features, including an interview with a rising showjumping star, what happens when a child is given a pony for Christmas and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore the innovative technique which helps foals who fail to wake fully at birth, plus check out our nostalgic feature on the dressage horse who won nine medals for Britain, Mistral Hojris. We also find out the life lessons of paralympic dressage rider Natasha Baker and we focus on Christmas Eve in our hunting pages. Plus, read reports from the Hartpury Winter Classic, top racing action from Ascot and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 December 2020

News

Farewell to horse who changed global dressage

Britain’s horse problem — and how to solve it

Horse sales up despite pandemic

Post-Covid world could provide opportunity

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage:Pammy Hutton

People and horses

H&H interview: Rising Irish showjumping star Jessica Burke

All in a day’s work: The travelling showman

Life lessons: Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Saved by the squeeze: The innovative technique which helps foals who fail to wake fully at birth

Features

A gift horse…: A pony for Christmas is the dream — but it can be a rocky ride

Quiz time: Grab a mince pie and challenge the rest of the family to complete these equestrian-themed puzzles

A decade of Olympia supremes:

Hunting

Christmas magic: Hunting on Christmas Eve

Mike Felton: We speak to the legendary Blackmore and Sparkford Vale master

Opinion: Percy huntsman Robert McCarthy

Reports

Showjumping: Hartpury Winter Classic

Dressage: Merrist Wood College, Burrows Court Farm, Wellington Riding and more

Showing: Worsley Gala in Cheshire and Native Pony Association Devon

Racing: Ascot

Point-to-point: Avon Vale, Ratcheugh Racing Club and more

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Laura Tomlinson’s ride Mistral Hojris, winner of nine senior championship dressage medals for Britain

Horses for sale

