Horse & Hound; 24 December 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 24 December, don’t miss a huge range of features, including an interview with a rising showjumping star, what happens when a child is given a pony for Christmas and more. In this week’s “Vet clinic”, we explore the innovative technique which helps foals who fail to wake fully at birth, plus check out our nostalgic feature on the dressage horse who won nine medals for Britain, Mistral Hojris. We also find out the life lessons of paralympic dressage rider Natasha Baker and we focus on Christmas Eve in our hunting pages. Plus, read reports from the Hartpury Winter Classic, top racing action from Ascot and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 December 2020
News
- Farewell to horse who changed global dressage
- Britain’s horse problem — and how to solve it
- Horse sales up despite pandemic
- Post-Covid world could provide opportunity
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage:Pammy Hutton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Rising Irish showjumping star Jessica Burke
- All in a day’s work: The travelling showman
- Life lessons: Paralympic gold medallist Natasha Baker
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Saved by the squeeze: The innovative technique which helps foals who fail to wake fully at birth
Features
- A gift horse…: A pony for Christmas is the dream — but it can be a rocky ride
- Quiz time: Grab a mince pie and challenge the rest of the family to complete these equestrian-themed puzzles
- A decade of Olympia supremes:
Hunting
- Christmas magic: Hunting on Christmas Eve
- Mike Felton: We speak to the legendary Blackmore and Sparkford Vale master
- Opinion: Percy huntsman Robert McCarthy
Reports
- Showjumping: Hartpury Winter Classic
- Dressage: Merrist Wood College, Burrows Court Farm, Wellington Riding and more
- Showing: Worsley Gala in Cheshire and Native Pony Association Devon
- Racing: Ascot
- Point-to-point: Avon Vale, Ratcheugh Racing Club and more
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Laura Tomlinson’s ride Mistral Hojris, winner of nine senior championship dressage medals for Britain
Classified ads
- Horses for sale