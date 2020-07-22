Horse & Hound; 23 July 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 23 July, don’t miss our “Can’t wait for Tokyo” special including a look back at the dressage success of London 2012, plus how the postponed Games could be an advantage for some horses and riders. We also talk to Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara in H&H interview and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore the pros and cons of genetic technology. Campaigner Reece McCook tells us about his role working to end racism in equestrianism and check out our hunting content, we go behind the scenes at the kennels of two very different packs of hounds. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on how Graham Fletcher made his name in showjumping and much more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 23 July 2020
News
- Championship hopes, plus plans for spectators
- Tokyo equestrian complex ready to go
- “Unique” chance to bring more people into the equestrian world
Can’t wait for Tokyo special
- Remembering London: A look back at the dressage success at the 2012 Games
- Olympic preparation: How the postponed Games could be an advantage for some horses and riders
- Tokyo predictions: Who will be the eventing medallists next year?
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
- Showing: Nicky McConville
People and horses
- H&H interview: Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara
- All in a day’s work: Campaigner Reece McCook, founder of Ride Out Racism
- Life lessons: Dressage rider Michael Eilberg on his jumping background, standing still and more
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Genetic technology: Scientific advancements can help us beat some equine conditions, but what are the possible ethical issues?
Reports
- Eventing: Aston-le-Walls and highlights
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights
Hunting
- Behind the scenes: What happens in hunt kennels? H&H reveals the daily routine for two very different packs of hounds
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The career of Graham Fletcher, from all-round sportsman to Olympic athlete
Classified ads
- Horses for sale