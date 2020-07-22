Horse & Hound; 23 July 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 23 July, don’t miss our “Can’t wait for Tokyo” special including a look back at the dressage success of London 2012, plus how the postponed Games could be an advantage for some horses and riders. We also talk to Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara in H&H interview and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore the pros and cons of genetic technology. Campaigner Reece McCook tells us about his role working to end racism in equestrianism and check out our hunting content, we go behind the scenes at the kennels of two very different packs of hounds. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on how Graham Fletcher made his name in showjumping and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 23 July 2020

News

Championship hopes, plus plans for spectators

Tokyo equestrian complex ready to go

“Unique” chance to bring more people into the equestrian world

Can’t wait for Tokyo special

Remembering London: A look back at the dressage success at the 2012 Games

Olympic preparation: How the postponed Games could be an advantage for some horses and riders

Tokyo predictions: Who will be the eventing medallists next year?

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

Showing: Nicky McConville

People and horses

H&H interview: Derby-winning jockey Emmet McNamara

All in a day’s work: Campaigner Reece McCook, founder of Ride Out Racism

Life lessons: Dressage rider Michael Eilberg on his jumping background, standing still and more

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Genetic technology: Scientific advancements can help us beat some equine conditions, but what are the possible ethical issues?

Reports

Eventing: Aston-le-Walls and highlights

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Hunting

Behind the scenes: What happens in hunt kennels? H&H reveals the daily routine for two very different packs of hounds

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The career of Graham Fletcher, from all-round sportsman to Olympic athlete

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine