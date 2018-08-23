Horse & Hound; 23 August 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 23 August 2018, don’t miss our Burghley Horse Trials preview with all you need to know ahead of the four-star event, including our course walk with former winner and Olympian Blyth Tait, the ultimate form guide and much more. We also speak to horse lovers who have ditched city life for the countryside, and in ‘Vet clinic’ we discover the pros and cons of routine joint medication in horses. Also, check out our interview with Australian professional-turned-elite amateur eventer Paul Tapner. We have reports from eventing at Somerford Park, the British Showjumping National Championships, Pony Club polo and tetrathlon action and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 23 August 2018

News

British hopes high as squads named for WEG

Row over the plaiting of natives in working hunter classes

Riders are being urged to contribute to spinal injury research

Burghley Horse Trials preview



Cross-country course walk: Former winner and Olympian Blyth Tait gives us his insight

In the dressage arena: Check out the 2018 test

The map: Don’t forget our cross-country course plan

Ultimate form guide: H&H’s essential assessment of each 2018 entry

Feature

Rural living: We talk to horse lovers who have ditched city life for the countryside

Regulars

All in a day’s work: WEG-bound vaulter Ricky Davies

Property: Homes with cross-country courses

Vet clinic: The pros and cons of routine joint medication in horses

H&H interview: Australian professional-turned-elite amateur eventer Paul Tapner



Fix it: Dressage rider Hayley Watson-Greaves on horses working from behind

Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”

Opinion

Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Laura Tomlinson

Showjumping: Helen Tredwell

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Stuart Hollings

Hunting: Catherine Austen

Reports

Eventing: Somerford Park, Haras du Pin and highlights



Dressage: Keysoe, under-25 European Championships and highlights

Showjumping: National Championships, Pembroke and Shrewsbury Flower Show



Showing: Equifest, Stoneleigh and Wales & West Hunter

Hunting: Lowther Hound Show

Pony Club: Polo and tetrathlon championships

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today