Horse & Hound; 23 August 2018

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 23 August 2018, don’t miss our Burghley Horse Trials preview with all you need to know ahead of the four-star event, including our course walk with former winner and Olympian Blyth Tait, the ultimate form guide and much more. We also speak to horse lovers who have ditched city life for the countryside, and in ‘Vet clinic’ we discover the pros and cons of routine joint medication in horses. Also, check out our interview with Australian professional-turned-elite amateur eventer Paul Tapner. We have reports from eventing at Somerford Park, the British Showjumping National Championships, Pony Club polo and tetrathlon action and more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Download digital magazine on iPad
- Download digital magazine on other devices
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 23 August 2018
News
- British hopes high as squads named for WEG
- Row over the plaiting of natives in working hunter classes
- Riders are being urged to contribute to spinal injury research
Burghley Horse Trials preview
- Cross-country course walk: Former winner and Olympian Blyth Tait gives us his insight
- In the dressage arena: Check out the 2018 test
- The map: Don’t forget our cross-country course plan
- Ultimate form guide: H&H’s essential assessment of each 2018 entry
Feature
- Rural living: We talk to horse lovers who have ditched city life for the countryside
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: WEG-bound vaulter Ricky Davies
- Property: Homes with cross-country courses
- Vet clinic: The pros and cons of routine joint medication in horses
- H&H interview: Australian professional-turned-elite amateur eventer Paul Tapner
- Fix it: Dressage rider Hayley Watson-Greaves on horses working from behind
- Goodnight: Columnist Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary, plus our weekly cartoonist “The Final Straw”
Opinion
- Letters page, plus 100 Horseworld Objects
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Laura Tomlinson
- Showjumping: Helen Tredwell
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
- Hunting: Catherine Austen
Reports
- Eventing: Somerford Park, Haras du Pin and highlights
- Dressage: Keysoe, under-25 European Championships and highlights
- Showjumping: National Championships, Pembroke and Shrewsbury Flower Show
- Showing: Equifest, Stoneleigh and Wales & West Hunter
- Hunting: Lowther Hound Show
- Pony Club: Polo and tetrathlon championships
Classified ads
- Horses for sale