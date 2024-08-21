Horse & Hound; 22 August 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 22 August, read an exclusive interview with Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett as she speaks about her Paris Games experience. Also in this week’s issue the 2024 H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, is launched. There are also features surrounding eventing start boxes, property and horseboxes. In this week’s Vet Clinic, find out more about signs of stress in horses and what to do about them. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Stuart Hollings for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showing and showjumping reports. Hunting fans can read a feature on “the running photographer”, Jim Meads.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 22 August 2024
- Medal-winning dressage rider suspended over training video
- Horses are cleverer than thought, study finds
- Vets’ ethical concerns in sport horse medicine
- Pentathlon’s goodbye to the riding phase
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Andrew Nicholson
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
People and horses
- H&H interview: Double medallist Laura Collett’s post-Paris debrief
- All in a day’s work: Youth leader for Power of Polo
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Signs of stress: Why stereotypies develop and what to do about them
H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria
-
Who are your heroes of 2024?: How to nominate them for awards
Property, kit and features
- For the serious amateur: Compact yards
- Best foot forward: Boots and trainers
- Ready, steady, go: Start-box tactics
- Boxing clever: Choose the right size of horsebox
Hunting
-
‘The running photographer’: Jim Meads
Reports
- Showjumping: London Global Champions Tour, British Showjumping National Championships and British Young Horse Championships
- Showing: National Welsh Championships, Traditional of the Year, Garstang and BSPS Wales
- Eventing: Aston-le-Walls and Blindley Heath
- Dressage: Sheepgate Summer Area Festival, Bicton Arena and Scottish National EC Summer Regionals
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more