Horse & Hound; 22 August 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 22 August, read an exclusive interview with Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett as she speaks about her Paris Games experience. Also in this week’s issue the 2024 H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, is launched. There are also features surrounding eventing start boxes, property and horseboxes. In this week’s Vet Clinic, find out more about signs of stress in horses and what to do about them. We have exclusive columns from Andrew Nicholson and Stuart Hollings for eventing and showing fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showing and showjumping reports. Hunting fans can read a feature on “the running photographer”, Jim Meads.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 22 August 2024

Medal-winning dressage rider suspended over training video

Horses are cleverer than thought, study finds

Vets’ ethical concerns in sport horse medicine

Pentathlon’s goodbye to the riding phase

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Andrew Nicholson

Showing: Stuart Hollings

People and horses

H&H interview: Double medallist Laura Collett’s post-Paris debrief

Double medallist Laura Collett's post-Paris debrief All in a day's work: Youth leader for Power of Polo

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Signs of stress: Why stereotypies develop and what to do about them

H&H Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria

Who are your heroes of 2024?: How to nominate them for awards

Property, kit and features

For the serious amateur: Compact yards

Best foot forward: Boots and trainers

Best foot forward: Boots and trainers Ready, steady, go: Start-box tactics

Boxing clever: Choose the right size of horsebox

Hunting

‘The running photographer’: Jim Meads

Reports

Showjumping: London Global Champions Tour, British Showjumping National Championships and British Young Horse Championships

London Global Champions Tour, British Showjumping National Championships and British Young Horse Championships Showing: National Welsh Championships, Traditional of the Year, Garstang and BSPS Wales

National Welsh Championships, Traditional of the Year, Garstang and BSPS Wales Eventing: Aston-le-Walls and Blindley Heath

Dressage: Sheepgate Summer Area Festival, Bicton Arena and Scottish National EC Summer Regionals

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

