Horse & Hound; 20 May 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 20 May, we bring you our horses for sale special, which includes a look at when owners should make the decision to sell their horse, when buying a horse unseen works (and doesn’t work) and more. We also bring you an interview with five-star event rider Harry Meade, who has successfully returned to competition following a brain injury and more. You can also read veterinary advice on ensuring your bridle fits perfectly to help avoid pressure which might inhibit your horse’s performance. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing, racing, showjumping and team chasing both from the UK and abroad.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a future issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
- Subscribe to H&H Digital Plus bundle (digital issue and H&H Plus access)
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 20 May 2021
News
- Horseworld takes more steps to normality as restrictions ease
- Riding schools eligible for restart grants
- All options being explored for new CCI5*
Horses for sale special
- All in a day’s work: The sales company owner
- Is it time to sell?: We ask the experts how to make the decision
- Sight unseen: When buying a horse without seeing it works out – and when it doesn’t
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mark Phillips
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Eventing: Pippa Funnell
People and horses
- H&H interview: Harry Meade on coming back from brain injury to compete at five-star successfully
- In the spotlight: Izzy Taylor’s Monkeying Around
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Head start: Bridle pressure can inhibit your horse’s performance, so how do you ensure the perfect fit?
Kit
- Beyond the yard: Loafers, a personalised hat and a luxury candle
Reports
- Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Richmond, Keysoe and more
- Dressage: Wellington CDI3*, Myerscough College Premier League, Wellington Riding Winter Regionals and more
- Showjumping: Summer Pony Premier at Arena UK and Pyecombe
- Showing: BSPS Area 3B, BSPS Area 16, Scotland mid-term and more
- Point-to-point: Minehead Harriers and West Somerset, Kingston Blount Racing Club and more
Hunting
- Team chasing: Highlights of the spring action from the Worcestershire, the Fernie, the Bicester with Whaddon Chase and more
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Priceless, the world and European champion who made Ginny Elliot’s career
Classified ads
- Horses for sale