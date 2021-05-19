Horse & Hound; 20 May 2021





In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 20 May, we bring you our horses for sale special, which includes a look at when owners should make the decision to sell their horse, when buying a horse unseen works (and doesn’t work) and more. We also bring you an interview with five-star event rider Harry Meade, who has successfully returned to competition following a brain injury and more. You can also read veterinary advice on ensuring your bridle fits perfectly to help avoid pressure which might inhibit your horse’s performance. We also have reports from eventing, showing, dressage, point-to-pointing, racing, showjumping and team chasing both from the UK and abroad.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 20 May 2021

News

Horseworld takes more steps to normality as restrictions ease

Riding schools eligible for restart grants

All options being explored for new CCI5*

Horses for sale special



All in a day’s work: The sales company owner

Is it time to sell?: We ask the experts how to make the decision

Sight unseen: When buying a horse without seeing it works out – and when it doesn’t

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mark Phillips

Dressage: Carl Hester

Showjumping: William Funnell

Eventing: Pippa Funnell

People and horses

H&H interview: Harry Meade on coming back from brain injury to compete at five-star successfully

In the spotlight: Izzy Taylor’s Monkeying Around

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Head start: Bridle pressure can inhibit your horse’s performance, so how do you ensure the perfect fit?

Kit

Beyond the yard: Loafers, a personalised hat and a luxury candle

Reports

Eventing: Aston-le-Walls, Richmond, Keysoe and more

Dressage: Wellington CDI3*, Myerscough College Premier League, Wellington Riding Winter Regionals and more

Showjumping: Summer Pony Premier at Arena UK and Pyecombe

Showing: BSPS Area 3B, BSPS Area 16, Scotland mid-term and more

Point-to-point: Minehead Harriers and West Somerset, Kingston Blount Racing Club and more

Hunting

Team chasing: Highlights of the spring action from the Worcestershire, the Fernie, the Bicester with Whaddon Chase and more

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Priceless, the world and European champion who made Ginny Elliot’s career

Classified ads



Horses for sale

