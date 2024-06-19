Horse & Hound; 20 June 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 20 June, read the full report from Luhmühlen Horse Trials, which includes all the news from the five-star and highly competitive CCI4*-S classes. Also this week, read a fascinating interview with international dressage judge Stephen Clarke and classical trainer Charlotte Wittbom, plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, we put Abi Lyle’s Paris-bound Giraldo in the spotlight and we find out some more about Mark Beever’s experience at the 2016 Rio Olympics as former groom to Big Star. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on demystifying pain physiology and recognition. We have exclusive columns from Richard Davison and Richard Howley for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports, while hunting fans can read a report from the South of England Show, where the Heythrop took top honours. Finally, find out more about legend of the sport, Hazel Hill, who was a prolific point-to-pointer.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 20 June 2024
News
- TV investigation reveals horrifying treatment of horses
- Paris dressage entries are announced
- Being brave is key to securing sport’s future
- Appleby: welfare concerns and awards
Luhmühlen report
-
Banzai battles for Paris: World champions top hotly contested CCI4*-S
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Richard Davison
- Showjumping: Richard Howley
People and horses
- H&H interview: Stephen Clarke and Charlotte Wittbom
- All in a day’s work: Wire sculptor
- In the spotlight: Abi Lyle’s Paris-bound Giraldo
- My Olympic story: Mark Beever, former groom to Big Star
- The picture, the story: John Whitaker and Milton
Vet clinic
-
Ouch!: Demystifying pain physiology and recognition
Features
- Saddle up: Styles for every horse and rider
- Sitting pretty: How to fit the saddle to the rider
Hunting
-
South of England Show: High honours for the Heythrop
Reports
- Eventing: Hopetoun, West Wilts and more
- Showjumping: Bolesworth International Summer Festival, South of England and more
- Showing: Derbyshire Festival, Royal Cornwall, Bramham and more
- Dressage: Allens Hill, Bury Farm Equestrian Village and more
Nostalgia
-
Legends of the sport: Prolific point-to-pointer Hazel Hill
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more