Horse & Hound; 20 June 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 20 June, read the full report from Luhmühlen Horse Trials, which includes all the news from the five-star and highly competitive CCI4*-S classes. Also this week, read a fascinating interview with international dressage judge Stephen Clarke and classical trainer Charlotte Wittbom, plus as part of our Paris Olympics build-up, we put Abi Lyle’s Paris-bound Giraldo in the spotlight and we find out some more about Mark Beever’s experience at the 2016 Rio Olympics as former groom to Big Star. This week’s Vet Clinic focuses on demystifying pain physiology and recognition. We have exclusive columns from Richard Davison and Richard Howley for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showjumping and showing reports, while hunting fans can read a report from the South of England Show, where the Heythrop took top honours. Finally, find out more about legend of the sport, Hazel Hill, who was a prolific point-to-pointer.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 20 June 2024

News

TV investigation reveals horrifying treatment of horses

Paris dressage entries are announced

Being brave is key to securing sport’s future

Appleby: welfare concerns and awards

Luhmühlen report

Banzai battles for Paris: World champions top hotly contested CCI4*-S

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Richard Davison

Showjumping: Richard Howley

People and horses

H&H interview: Stephen Clarke and Charlotte Wittbom

Stephen Clarke and Charlotte Wittbom All in a day’s work: Wire sculptor

In the spotlight: Abi Lyle’s Paris-bound Giraldo

My Olympic story: Mark Beever, former groom to Big Star

The picture, the story: John Whitaker and Milton

Vet clinic

Ouch!: Demystifying pain physiology and recognition

Features

Saddle up: Styles for every horse and rider

Styles for every horse and rider Sitting pretty: How to fit the saddle to the rider

Hunting

South of England Show: High honours for the Heythrop

Reports

Eventing: Hopetoun, West Wilts and more

Hopetoun, West Wilts and more Showjumping: Bolesworth International Summer Festival, South of England and more

Bolesworth International Summer Festival, South of England and more Showing: Derbyshire Festival, Royal Cornwall, Bramham and more

Dressage: Allens Hill, Bury Farm Equestrian Village and more

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Prolific point-to-pointer Hazel Hill

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

