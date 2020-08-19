Horse & Hound; 20 August 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 20 August, don’t miss our Paralympic special including a look back at the British para dressage success at London 2012, plus the medal contenders for Tokyo next year and more. In the H&H interview, racehorse trainer Andrew Balding talks about training for The Queen and his Classic victories, plus in “Vet clinic” we explore why standing operations are often more effective for horses. Meet former champion working hunter Into The Blue, who is now succeeding in dressage, in this week’s “Ones to watch”. Read our reports from across the disciplines and check out our hunting content on why a huntsman and field master must work well together. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the showjumping career of Ann Moore, plus much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 20 August 2020

News

What does quarantine mean for riders abroad?

Eventing website: mistakes made but all systems go

Warning over liability insurance

“Deport or euthanise” policy: calls for change

Can’t wait for Tokyo special

Remembering London: We reflect on the superb achievements of the British Paralympic dressage team at the 2012 Games

Tokyo predictions: Who will be the Paralympic medallists at next year’s postponed Games?

A silver lining: How Britain’s para dressage riders may benefit from more time

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mary King

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable

People and horses

H&H interview: Racehorse trainer Andrew Balding on training for The Queen and Classic victory

5 minutes with: Showjumper Sam Hutton

All in a day’s work: The horse trials founder

Life lessons: Show pony specialist Sarah Newbould on trusting her instincts

Ones to watch: Former champion working hunter Into The Blue, who is now succeeding in dressage

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Standing operations: How keeping a horse on his feet for surgery is often more effective, plus what’s involved

Reports

Eventing: Aston-le-Walls and highlights

Showing: UK National Championships and more

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Hunting

A vital relationship: Why a huntsman and field master must work well together



Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The brilliant showjumping career of Ann Moore

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine