Horse & Hound; 20 August 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 20 August, don’t miss our Paralympic special including a look back at the British para dressage success at London 2012, plus the medal contenders for Tokyo next year and more. In the H&H interview, racehorse trainer Andrew Balding talks about training for The Queen and his Classic victories, plus in “Vet clinic” we explore why standing operations are often more effective for horses. Meet former champion working hunter Into The Blue, who is now succeeding in dressage, in this week’s “Ones to watch”. Read our reports from across the disciplines and check out our hunting content on why a huntsman and field master must work well together. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we reflect on the showjumping career of Ann Moore, plus much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 20 August 2020
News
- What does quarantine mean for riders abroad?
- Eventing website: mistakes made but all systems go
- Warning over liability insurance
- “Deport or euthanise” policy: calls for change
Can’t wait for Tokyo special
- Remembering London: We reflect on the superb achievements of the British Paralympic dressage team at the 2012 Games
- Tokyo predictions: Who will be the Paralympic medallists at next year’s postponed Games?
- A silver lining: How Britain’s para dressage riders may benefit from more time
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mary King
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
- Showing: Katie Jerram-Hunnable
People and horses
- H&H interview: Racehorse trainer Andrew Balding on training for The Queen and Classic victory
- 5 minutes with: Showjumper Sam Hutton
- All in a day’s work: The horse trials founder
- Life lessons: Show pony specialist Sarah Newbould on trusting her instincts
- Ones to watch: Former champion working hunter Into The Blue, who is now succeeding in dressage
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Standing operations: How keeping a horse on his feet for surgery is often more effective, plus what’s involved
Reports
- Eventing: Aston-le-Walls and highlights
- Showing: UK National Championships and more
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights
Hunting
- A vital relationship: Why a huntsman and field master must work well together
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The brilliant showjumping career of Ann Moore
Classified ads
- Horses for sale