Horse & Hound; 2 April 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 2 April, don’t miss part two of our “Sport horse special” including stud visits, our feature on veteran dams and more. Read the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic – owners urged not to panic-buy horse feed, plus more on the rescheduled Olympics. Don’t miss this week’s “Vet clinic” on coping with your horses during the outbreak. We also visit top point-to-point trainer Rose Loxton at her Somerset yard, plus check out our hunting content – including our tribute to recently retired huntsman Nigel Peel, H&H goes hunting in the USA and more.

News

  • Coronavirus pandemic: owners urged not to panic-buy horse feed, plus Olympics rescheduled
  • Possible early start for next pointing season
  • Abuse ban for rider who repeatedly jerked horse’s mouth

Sport horse special

  • Blue Hors Stud: We meet the super sires at the Denmark breeding set-up
  • Show breeding: H&H discovers whether show horses are ever bred specifically for the job
  • Veteran dams: What constitutues an “old” mare and what are the risks when breeding from
  • Lancer Stud: H&H visits the family-run stud and discover its innovative ideas

Features

  • New in the ring: The latest products on the market
  • Strong foundations: How some of our top riders started out in the show ring

Regulars

  • All in a day’s work: YouTube sensation Esme Higgs
  • Vet clinic: Coping with your horses during coronavirus
  • H&H interview: We visit point-to-point trainer Rose Loxton at home
  • Life lessons: Show producer Kirstine Douglas on life-changing advice
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

  • Letters of the week
  • Eventing: Mary King
  • Dressage: Carl Hester
  • Showing: Stuart Hollings

Hunting

  • Nigel Peel: We pay tribute to the master and huntsman following his retirement after 50 years
  • Hunting in the USA: A day’s hunting with the Goshen in Maryland
  • Farquhar’s diary: A visit to the East Cornwall
  • Hunter of a lifetime: “Character” Humphrey

Reports

  • Dressage: Highlights
  • Showing: Highlights
  • Showjumping: Highlights
  • Riding Club: Arena Eventing Championships

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

