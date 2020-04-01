Horse & Hound; 2 April 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 2 April, don’t miss part two of our “Sport horse special” including stud visits, our feature on veteran dams and more. Read the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic – owners urged not to panic-buy horse feed, plus more on the rescheduled Olympics. Don’t miss this week’s “Vet clinic” on coping with your horses during the outbreak. We also visit top point-to-point trainer Rose Loxton at her Somerset yard, plus check out our hunting content – including our tribute to recently retired huntsman Nigel Peel, H&H goes hunting in the USA and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 2 April 2020
News
- Coronavirus pandemic: owners urged not to panic-buy horse feed, plus Olympics rescheduled
- Possible early start for next pointing season
- Abuse ban for rider who repeatedly jerked horse’s mouth
Sport horse special
- Blue Hors Stud: We meet the super sires at the Denmark breeding set-up
- Show breeding: H&H discovers whether show horses are ever bred specifically for the job
- Veteran dams: What constitutues an “old” mare and what are the risks when breeding from
- Lancer Stud: H&H visits the family-run stud and discover its innovative ideas
Features
- New in the ring: The latest products on the market
- Strong foundations: How some of our top riders started out in the show ring
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: YouTube sensation Esme Higgs
- Vet clinic: Coping with your horses during coronavirus
- H&H interview: We visit point-to-point trainer Rose Loxton at home
- Life lessons: Show producer Kirstine Douglas on life-changing advice
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mary King
- Dressage: Carl Hester
- Showing: Stuart Hollings
Hunting
- Nigel Peel: We pay tribute to the master and huntsman following his retirement after 50 years
- Hunting in the USA: A day’s hunting with the Goshen in Maryland
- Farquhar’s diary: A visit to the East Cornwall
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Character” Humphrey
Reports
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showing: Highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights
- Riding Club: Arena Eventing Championships
Classified ads
- Horses for sale