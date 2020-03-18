Horse & Hound; 19 March 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 19 March, don’t miss our full report from the Cheltenham Festival, including analysis, comment and pictures, plus read all the latest on the impact of coronavirus on the horse industry. Check out our “Hero to hero” feature with top riders Andrew Nicholson and Oliver Townend, and showing rider Simon Reynolds reveals his life lessons. Plus, in this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore horses’ gums and don’t miss our hunting content, including hunting with the Pau in France, meet the “quirky” Greyoss and more. We also have reports from across the disciplines, including point-to-pointing, dressage, eventing and more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 19 March 2020
News
- Coronavirus: horse sport called off as social distancing begins
- Brightwells ceases equine sales
- More education needed on helmet safety
Cheltenham Festival report
- Gold Cup: Irish raider claims back-to-back wins
- Champion Chase: Politologue gives Nicholls has sixth victory in big race
- Champion Hurdle: Supermare claims the spoils
- Stayers’ Hurdle: A surprise 50/1 shot triumphs
- Best of the rest: Tiger Roll settles for second
- Comment: Adam Wedge
- Foxhunter Chase: A family success, plus pictures
Features
- Hero to hero: Andrew Nicholson and Oliver Townend
- Coronavirus: How the British horse industry would cope under lockdown
- Products: Safety gear
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The equine functional anatomist
- Vet clinic: Horse gums
- H&H interview: Danish dressage star Daniel Bachmann Anderson
- Life lessons: Showing rider Simon Reynolds
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Pippa Roome
- Dressage: Alice Oppenheimer
- Showjumping: Graham Fletcher
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
- Hunting: Richard Gurney
- Point-to-point: Darren Edwards
Hunting
- Out and about: The Blackmore and Sparkford Vale
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Quirky” Greyoss
- A day’s hunting with: The Pau in France
- Legends of the chase: David Jones
Reports
- Eventing: Lincolnshire
- Dressage: Keysoe and highlights
- Showjumping: Arena UK, international and highlights
- Showing: BSPS Scottish Winter Show and highlights
- Point-to-point: Cothelstone, Friars Haugh, Buckfastleigh and more
Classified ads
- Horses for sale