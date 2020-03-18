Horse & Hound; 19 March 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 19 March, don’t miss our full report from the Cheltenham Festival, including analysis, comment and pictures, plus read all the latest on the impact of coronavirus on the horse industry. Check out our “Hero to hero” feature with top riders Andrew Nicholson and Oliver Townend, and showing rider Simon Reynolds reveals his life lessons. Plus, in this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore horses’ gums and don’t miss our hunting content, including hunting with the Pau in France, meet the “quirky” Greyoss and more. We also have reports from across the disciplines, including point-to-pointing, dressage, eventing and more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 19 March 2020

News

Coronavirus: horse sport called off as social distancing begins

Brightwells ceases equine sales

More education needed on helmet safety

Cheltenham Festival report

Gold Cup: Irish raider claims back-to-back wins

Champion Chase: Politologue gives Nicholls has sixth victory in big race

Champion Hurdle: Supermare claims the spoils

Stayers’ Hurdle: A surprise 50/1 shot triumphs

Best of the rest: Tiger Roll settles for second

Comment: Adam Wedge

Foxhunter Chase: A family success, plus pictures

Features

Hero to hero: Andrew Nicholson and Oliver Townend

Coronavirus: How the British horse industry would cope under lockdown

Products: Safety gear

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The equine functional anatomist

Vet clinic: Horse gums

H&H interview: Danish dressage star Daniel Bachmann Anderson

Life lessons: Showing rider Simon Reynolds

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Pippa Roome

Dressage: Alice Oppenheimer

Showjumping: Graham Fletcher

Showing: Rebecca Penny

Hunting: Richard Gurney

Point-to-point: Darren Edwards

Hunting

Out and about: The Blackmore and Sparkford Vale

Hunter of a lifetime: “Quirky” Greyoss

A day’s hunting with: The Pau in France

Legends of the chase: David Jones

Reports

Eventing: Lincolnshire

Dressage: Keysoe and highlights

Showjumping: Arena UK, international and highlights

Showing: BSPS Scottish Winter Show and highlights

Point-to-point: Cothelstone, Friars Haugh, Buckfastleigh and more

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine today