Horse & Hound; 18 June 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 18 June, don’t miss our “Para dressage special” including the horse we can’t wait to see again, C Fatal Attraction, plus the key ingredients for an elite para horse. Don’t miss our must-read comments from Mary King and Robert Walker and more, and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we find out more on the deadly equine virus being spread by midges in Thailand. We also talk to Australian eventing couple Kevin and Emma McNab and enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we look back at the career of all-time great Flat jockey Lester Piggott and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 18 June 2020

News

Barriers to increasing diversity and how to break them down

All systems go as racing returns and other sports set to follow suit

Record sanctions after ‘nerve-blocked’ horse breaks leg

Para dressage special

We can’t wait to see: C Fatal Attraction, ridden by Sophie Wells

On the up: The sport’s growing popularity

The perfect horse: The key ingredients for an elite para campaigner

People and horses

H&H interview: Eventing couple Kevin and Emma McNab

All in a day’s work: Showing commentator Simon Richardson

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Mary King

Showjumping: John Whitaker

Showing: Robert Walker

Vet clinic

A deadly equine virus: We explore the fatal disease spread by midges in Thailand

Training

Life lessons: International dressage rider Hayley Watson-Greaves

Features



60 years of Hickstead: Highlights of showjumping’s blue riband event

Summer feeding: Tips to keep your horse in great shape over the hotter months, plus our pick of useful feeds

Report

Racing: The Curragh and Goodwood

Hunting

In pictures: Hounds enjoying the sunshine

From the field: H&H’s hunting editor bids farewell to her trusty mount, Molly

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: All-time great Flat jockey Lester Piggott

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine