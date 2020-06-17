Horse & Hound; 18 June 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 18 June, don’t miss our “Para dressage special” including the horse we can’t wait to see again, C Fatal Attraction, plus the key ingredients for an elite para horse. Don’t miss our must-read comments from Mary King and Robert Walker and more, and in this week’s “Vet clinic” we find out more on the deadly equine virus being spread by midges in Thailand. We also talk to Australian eventing couple Kevin and Emma McNab and enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” as we look back at the career of all-time great Flat jockey Lester Piggott and much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 18 June 2020
News
- Barriers to increasing diversity and how to break them down
- All systems go as racing returns and other sports set to follow suit
- Record sanctions after ‘nerve-blocked’ horse breaks leg
Para dressage special
- We can’t wait to see: C Fatal Attraction, ridden by Sophie Wells
- On the up: The sport’s growing popularity
- The perfect horse: The key ingredients for an elite para campaigner
People and horses
- H&H interview: Eventing couple Kevin and Emma McNab
- All in a day’s work: Showing commentator Simon Richardson
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Mary King
- Showjumping: John Whitaker
- Showing: Robert Walker
Vet clinic
- A deadly equine virus: We explore the fatal disease spread by midges in Thailand
Training
- Life lessons: International dressage rider Hayley Watson-Greaves
Features
- 60 years of Hickstead: Highlights of showjumping’s blue riband event
- Summer feeding: Tips to keep your horse in great shape over the hotter months, plus our pick of useful feeds
Report
- Racing: The Curragh and Goodwood
Hunting
- In pictures: Hounds enjoying the sunshine
- From the field: H&H’s hunting editor bids farewell to her trusty mount, Molly
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: All-time great Flat jockey Lester Piggott
