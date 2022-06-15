Horse & Hound; 16 June 2022

This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 16 June, features our Bramham special report, which includes a review of the action from all three classes at the prestigious horse trials. We also bring you an exclusive interview with paramedic and show-horse producer David Bennett and and ahead of the 60th running of the iconic Hickstead Derby, 10 past winners share memories. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at what causes gastric ulcers and find out the best way to tackle them, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and pointing to hunting for readers to enjoy.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 June 2022
News
- The latest in the fight against equine obesity
- Riders aim to inspire as diversity pledge signed
- Measures to help sports deal with living-cost increase
- The best way to report concerns, rather than taking to social media
Bramham special
- Monkey grows up: Izzy Taylor pilots Monkeying Around to CCI4*-L victory
- Under-25s jump to ribbons: Greta Mason lands the national under-25 title
- “I’ve never sat on a horse like him”: Ros Canter’s Izilot DHI wins at CCI4*-S
- Teacher takes top honours: BE80 National Championships
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Eventing: Ian Stark
People and horses
- H&H interview: Paramedic and show-horse producer David Bennett
- All in a day’s work: The showing results guru
- Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Acid pain: What causes gastric ulcers and what’s the best way to tackle them?
Hickstead Derby
- “Every year it has a story”: Ahead of the 60th running of this iconic class, 10 past winners share memories
Kit and features
- Beyond the yard: A wine, meat and cheese box, a dog bed and an illustrated weekly planner
- Horses for courses: What to consider when choosing an equestrian higher education course
Property and kit
- Charm and character: Find a new home in Devon, Leicestershire or Monmouthshire
- Casual comfort: Check out these riding tights and leggings
Reports
- Eventing: Belsay, Little Downham, Ascott Under Wychwood and Millstreet
- Dressage: Wellington CDI and Premier League, Field House, Moulton College, Snainton Riding Centre and more
- Showjumping: Bramham, Summer Pony Premier, Felbridge, Northcote Stud and international news
- Showing: Midland Counties, Royal Bath and West, Staffordshire County, Suffolk County and more
- Point-to-point: Torrington Farmers
Hunting
- “I still had my new pack in tow – all of them”: New series: diary of a new huntsman
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more