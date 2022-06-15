{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Horse & Hound; 16 June 2022

Horse & Hound

    • This week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday 16 June, features our Bramham special report, which includes a review of the action from all three classes at the prestigious horse trials. We also bring you an exclusive interview with paramedic and show-horse producer David Bennett and and ahead of the 60th running of the iconic Hickstead Derby, 10 past winners share memories. Also inside, we have our regular favourite features, including a Vet Clinic that looks at what causes gastric ulcers and find out the best way to tackle them, as well as a full complement of competition reports from eventing to showjumping, showing to dressage, and pointing to hunting for readers to enjoy.

    What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 June 2022

    News

    •  The latest in the fight against equine obesity
    • Riders aim to inspire as diversity pledge signed
    • Measures to help sports deal with living-cost increase
    • The best way to report concerns, rather than taking to social media

    Bramham special

    • Monkey grows up: Izzy Taylor pilots Monkeying Around to CCI4*-L victory
    • Under-25s jump to ribbons: Greta Mason lands the national under-25 title
    • “I’ve never sat on a horse like him”: Ros Canter’s Izilot DHI wins at CCI4*-S
    • Teacher takes top honours: BE80 National Championships

    Opinion

    • Letters of the week
    • Dressage: Anna Ross
    • Eventing: Ian Stark

    People and horses

    • H&H interview: Paramedic and show-horse producer David Bennett
    • All in a day’s work: The showing results guru
    • Goodnight Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

    Vet clinic

    • Acid pain: What causes gastric ulcers and what’s the best way to tackle them?

    Hickstead Derby

    • “Every year it has a story”: Ahead of the 60th running of this iconic class, 10 past winners share memories

    Kit and features 

    • Beyond the yard: A wine, meat and cheese box, a dog bed and an illustrated weekly planner 
    • Horses for courses: What to consider when choosing an equestrian higher education course

    Property and kit

    • Charm and character: Find a new home in Devon, Leicestershire or Monmouthshire
    • Casual comfort: Check out these riding tights and leggings

    Reports

    • Eventing: Belsay, Little Downham, Ascott Under Wychwood and Millstreet
    • Dressage: Wellington CDI and Premier League, Field House, Moulton College, Snainton Riding Centre and more
    • Showjumping: Bramham, Summer Pony Premier, Felbridge, Northcote Stud and international news
    • Showing: Midland Counties, Royal Bath and West, Staffordshire County, Suffolk County and more
    • Point-to-point: Torrington Farmers

    Hunting

    • “I still had my new pack in tow – all of them”: New series: diary of a new huntsman

    Classified Ads

    • Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

    Get your magazine