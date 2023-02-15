Horse & Hound; 16 February 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 16 February, features our native special, which includes a look at part-bred natives who excel in the competition ring, a nostalgic look back at the career of Pumphill Buckthorn, the Dartmoor stallion who smashed records, and plenty more. Also in this week’s magazine, you can read an interview with Jodie Hall McAteer, leading showjumper at London International 2022, plus we investigate therapies that can boost performance. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate EVA and how to avoid infection and why pre-breeding disease screening is vital. We have an exclusive columns from Sam Hutton and Kim Bailey for showjumping and racing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we visit the Pytchley with Woodland ladies’ day – with a guest appearance from former champion jump jockey Sir AP McCoy, meet hunter of a lifetime, the tiny 24-year-old Mischief, who loves hounds, catch up on hunting news, and more.
- Find your nearest magazine stockist
- Order a single issue for delivery
- Subscribe to the paper magazine
- Download FREE digital magazine
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 16 February 2023
News
- Safety stirrups could become mandatory in eventing
- Ban on whip use out of temper
- Cross-country flag rule could change again
- How forage can affect equine behaviour
Native special
- All in a day’s work: The native-loving saddle maker
- In the spotlight: Dales stallion Griseburn Major
- Part and parcel: Part-bred natives who excel in the competition ring
- Legends of the sport: Pumphill Buckthorn, the Dartmoor stallion who smashed records
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: Sam Hutton
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People and horses
- H&H interview: Jodie Hall McAteer, leading rider at London International
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- EVA: how to avoid infection – Why pre-breeding disease screening is vital
Features
- What’s the alternative?: Therapies that can boost performance
- Towing the line: Check in for a trailer lesson
Kit focus
- Beyond the yard:Linen napkins, sweaters and knits
Hunting
- Fun in the sun: The Pytchley with Woodland ladies’ day – with a guest appearance from former champion jump jockey Sir AP McCoy
- Hunter of a lifetime: Tiny 24-year-old Mischief, who loves hounds
- Hunting Life: Andrew Osborne’s Atlantic quest, farewell to Alastair Charlton and more
Reports
- Dressage: Onley Grounds EC winter regionals, Prestige Equestrian and Aintree International EC Area Festivals
- Showjumping: Solihull RC winter classic
- Point-to-point: Brocklesbury Park, Berwickshire Races, Higham and Buckfastleigh
- Racing: Newbury and Warwick
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more