Horse & Hound; 16 February 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 16 February, features our native special, which includes a look at part-bred natives who excel in the competition ring, a nostalgic look back at the career of Pumphill Buckthorn, the Dartmoor stallion who smashed records, and plenty more. Also in this week’s magazine, you can read an interview with Jodie Hall McAteer, leading showjumper at London International 2022, plus we investigate therapies that can boost performance. In the Vet Clinic pages, we investigate EVA and how to avoid infection and why pre-breeding disease screening is vital. We have an exclusive columns from Sam Hutton and Kim Bailey for showjumping and racing aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover dressage, showjumping, racing and point-to-point action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. In this week’s hunting pages, we visit the Pytchley with Woodland ladies’ day – with a guest appearance from former champion jump jockey Sir AP McCoy, meet hunter of a lifetime, the tiny 24-year-old Mischief, who loves hounds, catch up on hunting news, and more.

News

Safety stirrups could become mandatory in eventing

Ban on whip use out of temper

Cross-country flag rule could change again

How forage can affect equine behaviour

Native special

All in a day’s work: The native-loving saddle maker

In the spotlight: Dales stallion Griseburn Major

Part and parcel: Part-bred natives who excel in the competition ring

Legends of the sport: Pumphill Buckthorn, the Dartmoor stallion who smashed records

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping: Sam Hutton

Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

H&H interview: Jodie Hall McAteer, leading rider at London International

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

EVA: how to avoid infection – Why pre-breeding disease screening is vital

Features

What’s the alternative?: Therapies that can boost performance

Towing the line: Check in for a trailer lesson

Kit focus

Beyond the yard:Linen napkins, sweaters and knits

Hunting

Fun in the sun: The Pytchley with Woodland ladies’ day – with a guest appearance from former champion jump jockey Sir AP McCoy

Hunter of a lifetime: Tiny 24-year-old Mischief, who loves hounds

Hunting Life: Andrew Osborne’s Atlantic quest, farewell to Alastair Charlton and more

Reports

Dressage: Onley Grounds EC winter regionals, Prestige Equestrian and Aintree International EC Area Festivals

Showjumping: Solihull RC winter classic

Point-to-point: Brocklesbury Park, Berwickshire Races, Higham and Buckfastleigh

Racing: Newbury and Warwick

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

