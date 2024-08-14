Horse & Hound; 15 August 2024

In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 15 August, pick up our Olympic souvenir issue, which includes a look back at the Paris Games in pictures, plus all the news from the individual showjumping competition. Also in this week’s issue, read a full report from Hartpury International Horse Trials, which incorporated the British National Championships. You can also read an interview with champion Jump jockey Harry Cobden and in this week’s Vet Clinic, find out more about the vet recruitment crisis. We have exclusive columns from Richard Davison and Nick Skelton for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showing and Riding club reports. Plus hunting fans can read a feature on why ex-racehorses can excel at team chasing
News
- Pride: Britain reflects on a fabulous Olympics
- Field-of-play decisions in the spotlight
- Is social relevance as important as social licence?
Paris 2024 memories
The whole picture: Olympic retrospective
Olympic showjumping
- ‘The most emotional day of my life’: Individual showjumping overview
- Lost stirrups and celebrations: In pictures
- A finale to remember: Full analysis
Hartpury
- Vitali keeps the title: British open championship
- Five-star prospect triumphs: Four other national championships
- Upton scores a one-two: International classes
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Richard Davison
- Showjumping: Nick Skelton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Champion jump jockey Harry Cobden
- All in a day’s work: The RDA volunteer
- In the spotlight: Annaghmore Valoner
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
The golden carrot: The vet recruitment crisis
Kit focus
Beyond the yard: A silk shirt, a car boot dog bed and more
Reports
- Eventing: Bicton Arena, Hopetoun and more
- Showing: NPS Summer Championships and more
- Dressage: Summer Regionals and more
- Riding Club: Horse Trials Championships
Hunting
- From track to team: Why ex-racehorses can excel at team chasing
