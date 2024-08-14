Horse & Hound; 15 August 2024





In this week’s Horse & Hound, in shops from 15 August, pick up our Olympic souvenir issue, which includes a look back at the Paris Games in pictures, plus all the news from the individual showjumping competition. Also in this week’s issue, read a full report from Hartpury International Horse Trials, which incorporated the British National Championships. You can also read an interview with champion Jump jockey Harry Cobden and in this week’s Vet Clinic, find out more about the vet recruitment crisis. We have exclusive columns from Richard Davison and Nick Skelton for dressage and showjumping fans, plus read dressage, eventing, showing and Riding club reports. Plus hunting fans can read a feature on why ex-racehorses can excel at team chasing

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 15 August 2024

News

Pride: Britain reflects on a fabulous Olympics

Field-of-play decisions in the spotlight

Is social relevance as important as social licence?

Paris 2024 memories

The whole picture: Olympic retrospective

Olympic showjumping

‘The most emotional day of my life’: Individual showjumping overview

Lost stirrups and celebrations: In pictures

A finale to remember: Full analysis

Hartpury

Vitali keeps the title: B ritish open championship

ritish open championship Five-star prospect triumphs: Four other national championships

Four other national championships Upton scores a one-two: International classes

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Richard Davison

Showjumping: Nick Skelton

People and horses

H&H interview: Champion jump jockey Harry Cobden

Champion jump jockey Harry Cobden All in a day’s work: The RDA volunteer

In the spotlight: Annaghmore Valoner

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

The golden carrot: The vet recruitment crisis

Kit focus

Beyond the yard: A silk shirt, a car boot dog bed and more

Reports

Eventing: Bicton Arena, Hopetoun and more

Bicton Arena, Hopetoun and more Showing: NPS Summer Championships and more

Dressage: Summer Regionals and more

Riding Club: Horse Trials Championships

Hunting

From track to team: Why ex-racehorses can excel at team chasing

Classified Ads

Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more

Get your magazine