Horse & Hound; 14 November 2019

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 14 November 2019, don’t miss our special issue guest edited by top event rider Gemma Tattersall, in which she interviews her hero Pippa Funnell, plus we investigate the prize money dilemma in eventing and much more. Read this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ on under-saddle seat patterns and the latest veterinary research. Check out our hunting content, including how social media can help promote the sport and more. We also have reports from racing at Wincanton and Newbury, plus showjumping and dressage action.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 November 2019

News

Para classification review to be a ‘top priority’

Show producer suspended and fined in anti-doping case

Plan to improve off-road access for riders welcomed

Gemma Tattersall: H&H guest editor



Hero to hero: Gemma interviews Pippa Funnell

Prize money: We investigate the issue of low winnings in eventing

Horse hero: Shane Breen’s showjumper Colmar

Dual talent: How riders compete at the top level in more than one discipline

Features



Quirky horses: What can you forgive a great horse in terms of their behaviour?

How safe is riding? Our “hunting surgeon” debunks a few myths

Regulars

All in a day’s work: The tiny tots’ instructor

Property: A 17th-century nest in East Sussex

Vet clinic: Under-saddle heat patterns, plus latest veterinary

H&H interview: European showjumping champion Martin Fuchs on giving horses confidence and winning gold

Fix it: Event rider Bubby Upton on preparing horses for big atmospheres at events

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Opinion

Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Pennie Cornish

Hunting

A day’s hunting with the Laois

Social media: How hunting people can utilise the platform to promote the sport

Hunter of a lifetime: “Handsome” Christy

Farquhar’s diary: The renamed hunt, the Cresselly

Legends of the chase: Joe Bowman

From the field: Pre-hunting jitters

Reports

Dressage: Bury Farm and highlights

Showjumping: Bury Farm and highlights

Racing: Wincanton, Newbury and bloodstock

