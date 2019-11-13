Horse & Hound; 14 November 2019
In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, out on Thursday 14 November 2019, don’t miss our special issue guest edited by top event rider Gemma Tattersall, in which she interviews her hero Pippa Funnell, plus we investigate the prize money dilemma in eventing and much more. Read this week’s ‘Vet clinic’ on under-saddle seat patterns and the latest veterinary research. Check out our hunting content, including how social media can help promote the sport and more. We also have reports from racing at Wincanton and Newbury, plus showjumping and dressage action.
News
- Para classification review to be a ‘top priority’
- Show producer suspended and fined in anti-doping case
- Plan to improve off-road access for riders welcomed
Gemma Tattersall: H&H guest editor
- Hero to hero: Gemma interviews Pippa Funnell
- Prize money: We investigate the issue of low winnings in eventing
- Horse hero: Shane Breen’s showjumper Colmar
- Dual talent: How riders compete at the top level in more than one discipline
Features
- Quirky horses: What can you forgive a great horse in terms of their behaviour?
- How safe is riding? Our “hunting surgeon” debunks a few myths
Regulars
- All in a day’s work: The tiny tots’ instructor
- Property: A 17th-century nest in East Sussex
- Vet clinic: Under-saddle heat patterns, plus latest veterinary
- H&H interview: European showjumping champion Martin Fuchs on giving horses confidence and winning gold
- Fix it: Event rider Bubby Upton on preparing horses for big atmospheres at events
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Opinion
- Letters page, plus our weekly cartoon
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Pennie Cornish
Hunting
- A day’s hunting with the Laois
- Social media: How hunting people can utilise the platform to promote the sport
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Handsome” Christy
- Farquhar’s diary: The renamed hunt, the Cresselly
- Legends of the chase: Joe Bowman
- From the field: Pre-hunting jitters
Reports
- Dressage: Bury Farm and highlights
- Showjumping: Bury Farm and highlights
- Racing: Wincanton, Newbury and bloodstock
